Transflo Launches New Platform Enhancements

TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transflo, a mobile and cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies supply chain processes, today announced new enhancements for its digital solutions that provides a data exchange network for shippers, brokers, carriers and drivers. The improvements offer increased freight visibility, streamlined document and data flow, increased supply chain connectivity, and automated billing and invoicing to support digitization among shippers, brokers, and fleets.

As contactless solutions have taken priority across the business landscape, Transflo is leading the charge in driving adoption of technology solutions within the transportation industry, enabling drivers and carriers to maintain profitability while improving overall operational efficiency. "Fleet owners have been operating on thin margins for decades," said Frank Adelman, CEO, Transflo. "The additional strain put on fleets by the pandemic caused a massive shift from manual processes that were impacting cash flow, to digital solutions that could scale the business. Partnering with our strong carrier and driver customer base, we expanded our offerings to shippers and brokers to securely connect all stakeholders. Our end-to-end platform drives efficiency and accelerates adoption of electronic bills of landing (eBOL), digital tendering, and visibility tracking across the ecosystem."

Early adopters of Transflo's digital solutions were better equipped to manage the fallout of COVID-19 in Q2 of 2020 as back-office paper documents were moved virtually. "The supply chain reached a critical tipping point as a result of the pandemic. The companies that have embraced Transflo's cloud-based platform and integrated digital solutions across their operations are now more efficient, more profitable, and better positioned to exceed customer expectations in the long term," said Michael Southworth, president, Transflo.

In order to meet the accelerated demand for cloud-based solutions within transportation, the company has partnered with industry leaders to bring an integrated selection of tools that meet fleets' most critical needs and keep drivers on the road while work remains centralized.

Brian Mann, CEO, Armstrong Transport Group said, "The digitization of back-office operations and logistics is no longer optional in the current business environment. Our partnership with Transflo has simplified the logistics process for carriers by automating and improving the billing and shipping workflow, and enabled our company to provide greater value to our customers. This industry has picked up steam in the last year and Armstrong Transport Group is coming out ahead of its competitors by leveraging Transflo's strategic partnership."

Southworth added, "The future of freight depends on the ability to connect various fragmented pieces of the supply chain into a single platform that reduces friction throughout the entire logistics process."

With over 60,000 carriers and 2 million professional drivers using Transflo's platform, fleets are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives and improving cost savings.

About Transflo

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo's mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite and digital platforms to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com .



