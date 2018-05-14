TransForce Acquires SafetyServe, a Leading Provider of Online Driving Safety Courses

The transaction further expands TransForce's service offering as the leading workforce management firm serving the transportation industry, by adding technology-enabled training services. Safety has been a top priority for TransForce since the company was founded, and the acquisition of SafetyServe enhances that mission.

TransForce has completed 10 acquisitions in the past five years. In addition to its acquisition of SafetyServe, TransForce recently acquired Trucking Unlimited, an online technology company, which operates www.truckdrivingjobs.com, the primary job board matching motor carriers with professional truck drivers. TransForce intends to further extend and transform its offering and is seeking to acquire other services providers in the areas of safety, FMCSA compliance and training and education.

David Broome, TransForce President and CEO, said: "We are very excited to partner with SafetyServe and its management team to enhance our safety offering and carry the safety message through formal training. We take pride in our safety record, including our exceptionally low DOT reportable accident rate, and SafetyServe and their long standing partnership with the National Safety Council is a great addition to the TransForce family."

SafetyServe CEO Wade Mezey said of the acquisition: "We are excited to join the TransForce family. In particular, we believe that TransForce's scale and reputation will enable even broader awareness and adoption of our safety courses."

SafetyServe (www.safetyserve.com) will continue to operate from its Bloomfield Hills, Michigan headquarters with its existing management team.

About TransForce

TransForce is the leading workforce solutions provider to the transportation industry. The company specializes in providing high-quality commercial truck drivers to the transportation industry, including trucking companies, third party logistics companies and private fleets. TransForce also offers online driving courses, online recruiting solutions, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance services that include DOT audit preparedness, file qualification services and training, and federal motor carrier regulation education. TransForce was founded in 1991 and has operations across North America. Additional information about TransForce can be found at https://www.transforce.com/.

