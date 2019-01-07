TransForce Buys The CDL School, The Nation's Premier, Full-Service Commercial Truck Driving School

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransForce, Inc. the nation's leading recruiting and employment solutions provider specializing in quality commercial truck drivers completed its' 8th acquisition since 2016 with the purchase of The CDL School. The CDL School, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is nationally recognized as the premier, full-service commercial truck driving school. The school will anchor TransForce's offerings to include education and training solutions to their motor carrier customers. The CDL School will operate as The CDL Schools LLC and will be led by its existing management team.

"The CDL Schools will be an exciting addition to our company and to our future, and a high growth service line for TransForce," said David Broome, President and CEO of TransForce. "This acquisition will incredibly enhance and transform our solutions for drivers and carriers. We will now be able to offer a full life cycle for the driver from education to employment, to safety and compliance, and returning to education for continued training throughout their career."

The CDL Schools is also the founder and leader of Troops Into Transportation, an initiative that is in partnership with the U.S. Government to create truck driving jobs for troops in search of employment. Veterans can use their Post-9/11 GI Bill for training with Troops Into Transportation, and employment in the National Transportation Industry.

"We are honored to offer vocation education and employment opportunities to those who have served our country," said Albert Hanley III, President and CEO of The CDL Schools. "It is rewarding to find a solution that concurrently provides answers for the ever-present truck driver shortage with the employment need for service members and veterans."

The CDL Schools is currently the primary conduit for service members to enter the transportation industry, as well as the primary source for major trucking carriers to hire military personnel. The comprehensive hands-on training and successful certification programs help veterans and service members secure their Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to begin their career in the commercial trucking industry.

The CDL Schools is a full-service Truck Driving School. Founded in 1963, and based in Miami, Florida, The CDL Schools specializes in providing training for individuals to obtain their commercial driver's license. The school also provides vocational training and employment training for individuals who are seeking employment within the ground transportation industry. The CDL Schools is a market leader in its innovative and educational approach. They provide programs that range in length from a few hours to pass an exam (CDL License Training course or 'CLT') to several weeks to obtain employment (certificate/diploma programs). In 2012, the school launched its military hiring program, Troops Into Transportation (T2T). T2T focuses on helping service members and veterans find employment in transportation. Additional information about The CDL Schools can be found at https://www.cdlschool.com.

TransForce is the leading workforce solutions provider to the transportation industry. The company specializes in providing high-quality commercial truck drivers to the transportation industry, including trucking companies, third party logistics companies and private fleets. TransForce also offers online driving courses, online recruiting solutions, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance services that include DOT audit preparedness, file qualification services and training, and federal motor carrier regulation education. With the purchase of the CDL School, TransForce will now offer a full arrange of training and education programs. TransForce was founded in 1991 and has operations across North America. Additional information about TransForce can be found at https://www.transforce.com/.

