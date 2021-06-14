TransForce Group Names Chief Marketing Officer

"Appointing Stuart MacFarlane as TransForce Group's new CMO is an important step forward as our company accelerates its growth," said Dennis Cooke, President and CEO of TransForce Group. "Stu's combination of experience, expertise and creativity will make him an ideal member of our leadership team as we bring our new and innovative solutions to customers, drivers and potential drivers in the marketplace."

"The trucking industry is ripe for evolution and new solutions, and TransForce Group is uniquely positioned to lead an industry transformation," said Stuart MacFarlane, CMO, TransForce Group. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join this talented and motivated team to help create more success stories for carriers and drivers alike."

Prior to Internet Brands/WebMD, MacFarlane held executive leadership positions at Herbalife International and YP Holdings. At YP, he was responsible for helping to transform the outdated AT&T Yellow Pages business into a digital platform that connects millions of local businesses with consumers. In addition, MacFarlane has founded multiple technology businesses with a focus on creating digital two-sided marketplaces. He will leverage those experiences at TransForce to help digitize and expand the marketplace to match carriers and drivers.

"Bringing Stu onboard as CMO is a huge win for TransForce Group, and the trucking industry as a whole," said Leon Brujis, Partner at Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C., a private equity firm whose affiliate is TransForce Group's majority owner. "His extensive successful background in establishing and growing technology-backed solutions and companies will be extremely valuable to TransForce Group, as well as driver and carriers, as we continue to move forward with new technologies in our portfolio."

Later this year, TransForce Group plans to launch an innovative new app that will bring together motor carriers, drivers and available driver jobs into one succinct digital location. The company already has begun successful testing [with selected customers and drivers].

About TransForce Group

TransForce Group is a recognized leader in the transportation and logistics industry offering innovative and integrated solutions including: Education and Training, Digital Recruiting, Employment Solutions, and Compliance and Safety. From driver development to carrier business needs, TransForce Group partners with third-party logistics, private fleets, and trucking companies to accelerate their growth, improve efficiencies and solve organizational demands. In addition, TransForce Group recruits and retains a diverse workforce, consistently putting new drivers and veterans to work. The company operates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about TransForce Group can be found at www.transforcegroup.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C.

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 36 platform investments and 140 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine MacLane

Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE TransForce Group

Related Links

https://transforcegroup.com

