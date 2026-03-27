Transform 2026 Concludes with 4,000+ Leaders Defining the Human + AI Equation

Three days of main stage insights, hands-on learning, and major announcements reinforced Transform's role as the premier community experience for people-driven leaders

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform, the premier global community shaping the future of people and work, concluded Transform 2026 at Wynn Las Vegas, bringing together more than 4,000 attendees from 35+ countries alongside 350+ speakers.

Centered on The Human + AI Equation: Forging the Next Era of Work, the event focused on how leaders are navigating rapid technological change while keeping people at the center of decision-making.

As AI accelerates and organizations face continuous disruption, leaders are being asked to make faster, higher-stakes decisions. Transform 2026 created a space for people leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to align on what's working, share practical approaches, and move from insight to execution. The event reinforced a core idea: that the future of work is not just a technology shift, but a leadership one.

"Transform is built on the belief that leaders move faster and farther when they show up together," said Samara Jaffe, Co-Founder of Transform Media. "What makes this community different is trust. In a world moving this fast, insight alone isn't enough. Transform is where leaders turn clarity into action and action into real impact."

The Human + AI Equation in Action.

Transform 2026 featured more than 150 sessions exploring both the opportunities created by AI and the human capabilities required to lead through change. Key themes included:

AI + Humanity: Responsible adoption, trust, and workforce readiness

Culture + Belonging: Connection, resilience, and performance in high-change environments

Performance Reimagined: Skills-first strategies tied to business outcomes

Innovation: New operating models, leadership playbooks, and workplace technology

Health + Wellbeing: Sustainable systems that support people and performance

Designed for Connection, Learning, and Execution Transform 2026 expanded its experience around three core areas: trusted connections, practical learning, and repeatable execution. Key highlights included:

FastPass: Over 1,100 invitation-only executive meetings, compressing weeks of research into hours

Over 1,100 invitation-only executive meetings, compressing weeks of research into hours Pitch the Future: A live startup competition spotlighting emerging innovation, with Ali Al Jabry, Co-Founder & CEO, Kwema named 2026 winner.

A live startup competition spotlighting emerging innovation, with Ali Al Jabry, Co-Founder & CEO, Kwema named 2026 winner. EXP + Learning Lab: Interactive, practice-based environments, including the Learning Lab by Deloitte and expanded EXP programming on the social and global forces reshaping how we live and work.

Interactive, practice-based environments, including the Learning Lab by Deloitte and expanded EXP programming on the social and global forces reshaping how we live and work. Expanded All-Star Speaker Lineup: Conversations beyond HR and talent into broader leadership, culture, and innovation, that featured speakers Van Jones (CNN Host and Co-founder, Rapport.co), Jon Levy (Founder and Host, Influence Labs), Lance Armstrong (Founder and Managing Partner, Next Ventures), Olympian Kendall Ellis, and Claude Silver (Chief Heart Officer, VaynerMedia).

"It was an honor to speak at Transform because this community understands that the future of work is not just about technology; it is about people," said Van Jones, CNN Host and Co-founder, Rapport.co. "In a world of work that is more distributed, more diverse, and often more divided, we need new tools that help people connect, listen and lead better. I wanted to share a message of hope: if we use AI the right way, we can use this moment to bring more humanity, not less, into the workplace."

Announcements Unveiled Live at Transform 2026

Transform 2026 was also the stage for major announcements shaping the future of work across policy, innovation, and workforce development:

CodeSignal + Transform Skills Partnership

CodeSignal debuted the Skills Lab at Transform 2026, converting select conference sessions into interactive, practice-based learning paths available within hours. Select courses are available to attendees and the Transform community year-round, with additional courses planned throughout 2026.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced "Make America AI Ready" initiative

Leaders from the Department of Labor took the Transform 2026 stage to unveil a landmark initiative to deliver AI education to every American through a free, SMS-based course. Designed to meet people where they are, this program represents one of the most ambitious workforce upskilling efforts to date.

Transform 2027 will take place April 12–14 and will move to an exciting new venue at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, continuing its mission to bring leaders together to shape the future of work. Learn more at transform.us/conference.

About Transform

Transform is the premier community experience, uniting an ecosystem of business leaders to shape the future of people and work. Through curated gatherings, forward-thinking perspectives, practical insights, and executive programs, we build peer trust and accelerate innovation. Our trusted, human-centered approach helps leaders gain strategic foresight and actionable frameworks that create measurable business impact. Transform empowers organizations to build thriving, future-ready cultures rooted in continuous learning, meaningful connection, and strategic transformation. For more information, visit www.transform.us.

SOURCE Transform