Transform and elevate your fitness at home with the portable JOYSONG rowing machine

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's always a good time to start exercising at home. The JOYSONG Indoor Rower, a compact rowing machine that can easily fit into your home, launched on Kickstarter on July 18 . This compact rowing machine comes in two variants: the JOYSONG Home Gym Cube Rower, which combines a seated fly machine and a rowing machine, and the JOYSONG Compact Cube Rower, a water and magnetic rowing machine.

JOYSONG

The JOYSONG Home Gym Cube Rower unlocks numerous fitness possibilities, allowing users to engage in over 80 different workouts, from Yoga and Pilates to strength training and core exercises. Its versatile design accommodates a wide range of fitness routines, offering endless opportunities to achieve fitness goals from the comfort of home.

The JOYSONG Compact Cube Rower combines magnetic and water resistance to provide an immersive rowing experience. The magnetic resistance allows for easy adjustment, while the water resistance replicates the natural feel of rowing on water, offering both smoothness and authenticity.

The rower pairs with an app that provides an immersive rowing experience with real-life scenarios and tracks your training data. For those users that prefer an app free experience, the rowing machine features a digital display screen that lets them track and record their workout data. Customers will be able to get their JOYSONG units starting from $579.

You can follow the JOYSONG Rower's Kickstarter Campaign here

ABOUT THE JOYSONG ROWING MACHINE

For many people, having gym equipment at home can be perceived as an eyesore that takes up too much living space. You can also easily fall into a monotonous routine that is hard to stick with.

The JOYSONG Cube Rower was explicitly designed for the modern person, aiming to provide a product that can help people add workouts to their routine without being too disruptive to their daily lives. This rowing machine features a compact design with high-quality parts and craftsmanship that will fold up into a cube and fit into your living room as part of the furniture. The JOYSONG rowing machine offers versatility as it lets you focus on building strength and cardio while benefiting from both aerobic and anaerobic exercise. The JOYSONG Cube Rower also features the Kinomap app, providing an online immersive gaming rowing experience. With over 40,000 real-life training videos featuring the best tracks worldwide, you'll never have to train on the same track twice. Start exploring the world from the comfort of your home!

JOYSONG ROWING MACHINE MAIN FEATURES

The JOYSONG Cube Rower can be folded into a box, allowing it to blend seamlessly into your indoor space.

The rower features a base with adjustable wheels, making it easy to move around no matter where it is in your home.

Explore the world from home. The rower pairs with an app to provide an immersive rowing experience with real-life scenarios.

The JOYSONG Cube Rower is the ultimate Swiss Army knife for home workout machines. It offers various workouts, from Bicep Curls to Seated Rows and Chest Presses, targeting different muscle groups and providing a comprehensive workout experience.

Featuring parts such as the seat, handles, footrests, and hinges of the highest quality, the JOYSONG Rowing Machine is aimed at being a class of its own in terms of product craftsmanship, offering unparalleled safety and varying workouts.

ABOUT JOYSONG

JOYSONG, established in 2023, was founded by Jamie, who resides in an apartment in Hong Kong. As is widely known, Hong Kong boasts the smallest per capita living space in the world. Jamie aimed to design a comprehensive home exercise device that could also fit comfortably within compact living spaces. After countless iterations of designing, testing, and refining, the JOYSONG Magic Cube Rowing Machine was born.

