Transform Announces New Online Membership Experience at 2024 Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform , the premier ecosystem connecting people-driven leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to shape the world of work, kicked off its annual Transform conference at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference, which takes place March 11-13, 2024, facilitates immersive conversations that inform how people policies, technologies, and programs of modern enterprise are forming and fueling new investments and commercial relationships.

This year's agenda includes more than 100 sessions covering effective approaches to supporting employee wellness, how to make progress on DEI in the face of current political headwinds, the practical use and implications of AI within the workforce, and much more. Speakers include:

Chelsea Clinton , DPhil, MPH, Metrodora Ventures

Shannon Nash, CFO, Wing, An Alphabet Company

Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst, CEO, The Josh Bersin Company

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President, CEO, Solarwinds

Sarah Franklin, Chief Executive Officer, Lattice

Jennifer H. Mieres, M.D., Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Northwell Health

Joel Hellermark, Founder & CEO, Sana

During the opening main stage sessions, Transform's GM, Samara Jaffe announced the launch of its new online membership experience, Transform Plus . Serving as an extension of the Transform community, Transform Plus is a fee-based membership designed to enhance individuals' professional journeys through curated resources and insights from thought leaders around the world, exclusive events, and networking opportunities that forge lasting connections. Transform 2024 conference attendees will receive free access to full memberships as part of the program launch.

"Every year we see firsthand the transformative power of bringing together leaders in people management, workforce innovation, and strategic investing," says Samara Jaffee, Co-Founder & General Manager of Transform. "With the contributions of our diverse members, Transform Plus is meeting the global need for an online hub that inspires a broad community of business and people leaders to influence strategy, ignite innovation, and define what's next in the world of work.

