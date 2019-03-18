Transform any room into baby's room with Nuna's newest addition

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna , a leader in luxury baby gear, today announced a new addition to their family of products, COVE™ aire.

The COVE™ aire's slim silhouette offers a space-saving solution for bedside use. It provides peace of mind for parents as they can keep a closer watch on their baby and be near to comfort them throughout the night. The space saving solution for bedside use supports the AAP recommendations for creating a safe sleep environment by sharing the parent's bedroom—but not the same sleeping surface—for at least the first year.

The cot is perfect for children from birth to 30 lbs. or 35 inches, approximately 3 years old. The contoured napper has a customizable recline for increased comfort. As baby gets older, the napper can be lifted off to reveal the full-size bassinet. And the bassinet is perfect for every infant until they can push up on their hands and knees or roll over. Its evolutionary design will cradle them off to dreamland.

"The COVE aire is an exciting product for us to launch. It focuses on both safety and comfort, allowing parents to stay next to their little ones without having to have them in the bed, whether on the road or at home," said Nicole Hahn, Nuna's Global Marketing Director.

The COVE™ aire comes with a travel bag and is easy to set up and take down. It is available in three colors: Champagne, Caviar, and Frost. MSRP is $399.95 and can be purchased at Nordstrom, Dillard's, Pottery Barn Kids, in addition to specialty baby stores and online.

Nuna has grown into a global brand available in over 50 countries with a full range of strollers, car seats, and in-home products as well as a strong celebrity following. For more information on Nuna and COVE™ aire, visit www.nuna.eu/usa/ and follow Nuna on Instagram @nuna_usa , Facebook @nuna.usa , and YouTube @NunaGlobal .

For media requests, contact Julie Stern at nuna@brilliantprm.com or (860) 805-4988.

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at https://www.nuna.eu/usa/ .

SOURCE Nuna

Related Links

http://www.nuna.eu/usa/

