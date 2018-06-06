Transform Banking With Newgen at Florida Bankers Association's 130th Annual Meeting

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg )



"Financial institutions across the globe are witnessing waves of changes sweeping across lending processes. Newgen solutions allow banks to offer multiple loan types from single platform, customize processes as per their business needs, and do real-time changes to capitalize on every lending opportunity," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Interact with Newgen experts at booth #3 to understand how banks can become future ready with the scalable solutions that offer the much needed flexibility for integration in lending processes. Newgen's solutions are built on its Business Process Management and Enterprise Content Management platforms. These solutions cater to retail lending, commercial and institutional loans, commercial real estate loans and small business administration loans in order to achieve a faster-go-to-market, stay on top of regulations, and unify front and back offices.

Newgen online account opening solution provides a platform that is intuitive, interactive, and customer-friendly. The solution is targeted at usability and configurability. Usability ensures that the online account opening interface is smart, comprehensive and simple enough for the customers to stay on the application, complete it or save intermittently and come back later for completion. Configurability provides a future-proof solution to help banks adapt to dynamic market and customer needs.

Florida Bankers Association Annual Meet provides a great opportunity for professionals of the banking fraternity to connect with industry leaders on a single platform and understand digital transformation.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

