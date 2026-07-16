Community Colleges Nationwide Modernize Campus Recognition with Rocket Alumni Solutions

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions is helping modernize the community college landscape by transforming how institutions recognize athletes, alumni, donors, academic achievements, and campus history. As a leading provider of touchscreen recognition software, Rocket replaces space-limited plaques and traditional displays with dynamic digital exhibits that bring institutional history and community support to life.

Driving Engagement Through Innovation

Linn Benton Community College

Rocket Alumni Solutions provides a cloud-based, interactive platform designed to foster deeper connections between community colleges and their students, alumni, donors, and supporters. By implementing digital awards kiosks and touchscreen recognition displays, colleges can transform campus spaces into vibrant, modern galleries.

This technology allows institutions to showcase academic achievements, research breakthroughs, faculty publications, athletic Hall of Fame records, alumni accomplishments, donor milestones, and historical archives in one centralized experience.

Unlike traditional displays that can be difficult to expand or update, Rocket's interactive kiosks encourage active engagement. Visitors can explore athletic records, learn about major donors, view historical photos, and search institutional achievements through an intuitive interface that staff can update remotely.

For community colleges, the primary benefit of a digital recognition display is the ability to recognize more people and preserve more history without being limited by physical display space. The platform can grow with the institution, ensuring recognition remains current, relevant, and aligned with the college's brand identity.

Success Stories Across the Nation

Community colleges are using Rocket's platform to preserve institutional history and highlight the people and achievements that define their communities:

Calhoun Community College uses its display to spotlight the athletic department. Its kiosk features an embedded athletic calendar, historical trophies, Hall of Fame inductees, and All-American recognition.

Butler Community College focuses on celebrating athletic excellence through Hall of Fame and All-American recognition folders, providing visitors with a clear view of the institution's athletic achievements.

Blue Mountain Community College offers a comprehensive digital experience where users can browse Hall of Fame history, team records, sponsor information, and athletic awards.

Bridging Tradition with Technology

Beyond displaying information, Rocket Alumni Solutions helps community colleges preserve their legacies. By digitizing archives and securely storing records in the cloud, institutions can ensure that important milestones, from major donations to athletic accomplishments and volunteer contributions, remain protected and accessible. This modernization helps colleges honor the past while creating a more engaging experience for current students, prospective students, alumni, donors, families, and community supporters. For community colleges ready to modernize their athletic recognition, alumni displays, donor recognition, or institutional history, Rocket Alumni Solutions offers personalized demonstrations and solutions tailored to each campus.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations like the PGA Tour to leading universities including University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, and Virginia Tech, as well as public high schools with limited resources. Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 87+ NPS rating, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions