Transform Materials Optimizes Low-Carbon Acetylene for Lithium-Ion Battery Production

News provided by

Transform Materials LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

As demand for battery energy storage systems accelerates, manufacturers are looking to secure a supply of low-carbon raw materials; Transform Materials emerges as the sole provider of dedicated mass-production technology for low-carbon acetylene.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial electrification is driving major value creation opportunities for industrial companies across the value chain. Transform Materials, a sustainable chemical company that uses microwave plasma technology to convert hydrocarbons and natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen, has made significant progress in its mission to establish itself as a key enabler of industrial electrification — specifically for battery energy storage systems.

Continue Reading
Transform Materials’ patented technology and systems are compact and modular, and can be scaled for large plants or small industrial applications. (Photo credit Transform Materials)
Transform Materials’ patented technology and systems are compact and modular, and can be scaled for large plants or small industrial applications. (Photo credit Transform Materials)

Global demand for batteries is increasing, driven largely by the imperative to reduce climate change through electrification of mobility and the broader energy transition. In its recent Battery 2030 report, McKinsey & Company's Battery Insights team projects that the entire lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery chain, from mining through recycling, could grow by over 30 percent annually from 2022 to 2030, when it would reach a value of more than $400 billion and a market size of 4.7 TWh.¹

Further, McKinsey warns that, "To avoid shortages, battery manufacturers must secure a steady supply of both raw material and equipment. They must also channel their investment to the right areas and execute large-scale industrialization efficiently."

Acetylene black is a key component of lithium-ion batteries, demand for which has skyrocketed with the emergence of EVs (and EV mobility in general) and energy storage for solar PV panels. In fact, acetylene black is so essential to produce lithium-ion batteries that the Japanese government has deemed it crucial to ensure a reliable domestic supply of the gas.

To that end, in August of this year, Transform Materials' customer Denka, a large Japanese chemical manufacturer , announced that a Japanese government agency, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, will grant Denka a subsidy of up to 3.3 billion yen to accelerate the development of mass-production technology for low-carbon acetylene.

This move underscores the strategic importance of Denka's agreement with Transform Materials to install acetylene and hydrogen production facilities based on Transform's plasma technology at its Omuta, Fukuoka Plant (Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture).

Transform Materials' value proposition for Li-ion battery producers

Acetylene is a diverse compound that can be used in a broad range of applications. It can be used as a chemical feedstock for polymer and carbon-based applications, and for specialty carbon solids. One such specialty carbon solid is acetylene black, which requires a pure form of acetylene as an input.

"Acetylene black is an essential component of lithium-ion batteries, and battery producers are looking for sources of low-carbon acetylene to boost production," said Kenn Flessner, CEO at Transform Materials. "Transform Materials offers the only solution for emission-free acetylene production. Our process changes the carbon equation by fully utilizing the carbon in hydrocarbon streams, and ensuring no carbon is released into the atmosphere in the form of CO2. This enables the lowest possible carbon intensity acetylene black in the industry."

Until now, Denka has relied on calcium carbide to produce acetylene, and over the past 100 years has successfully optimized the carbide chain for acetylene production (such as acetylene black), achieving lowest-possible carbon intensity when using coal-based feedstocks. By using Transform's plasma technology, Denka can obtain acetylene with even lower carbon intensity.

"Transform has helped us understand how microwave plasma technology makes it possible to produce acetylene gas with large volumes of hydrogen. The project with Transform Materials is one of the most significant transformations in our company history since we started our business," said Toshio Imai, CEO of Denka. "We are always trying to change the world and society for the better by utilizing advances in chemistry. Transform Materials' technology is attractive to achieve a reduction of CO2 and fits our process — which is why we chose Transform Materials," he added.

About Transform Materials
Transform Materials LLC, founded in 2014, has developed a ground-breaking technology that uses microwave-generated plasma to energize natural gas to form acetylene and hydrogen without any CO2 emissions. Transform's patented technology and systems are compact and modular, thus readily scalable to match customer needs, whether for large plants or small industrial applications, integrating with existing systems and architecture to minimize adoption costs. To learn more, visit transformmaterials.com.

  1. These estimates are based on recent data for Li-ion batteries for electric mobility, battery electric storage systems (BESS), and consumer goods.

SOURCE Transform Materials LLC

Also from this source

Transform Materials Appoints Dr. Nathan Ashcraft to Chief Technology Officer

Transform Materials Appoints Dr. Nathan Ashcraft to Chief Technology Officer

Transform Materials, a sustainable chemical company that uses microwave plasma technology to convert hydrocarbons and natural gas into acetylene and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.