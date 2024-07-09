Transform Outdoors with Homary's Trendsetting Furniture

CORONA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homary, ranked the top online home living brand in the U.S. by Newsweek, is excited to unveil 3 outdoor furniture trends for summer 2024 to transform the outdoor space, blending style, durability, and sustainability.

Design Meets Durability

Beautifully durable is becoming the key to modern outdoor living, and Homary's collection delivers just that. Made from Grade A teak and rugged aluminum alloy, Homary's outdoor furniture is both durable and beautiful. Treated with wood wax oil, the task can resist weather and corrosion, while the aluminum alloy withstands sun and rain. Additionally, the lightweight polyester fabric is made with anti-stain and antibacterial materials, making it easy to wipe away spills or dirt with warm water and a mild cleaner, helping it retain its vibrant color through the seasons.

Beauty and Comfort Combine

The lines between beauty and comfort are blurring. At Homary, its high-oil-content teak from maintains a radiant shine and takes on a unique golden hue over time, creating a warm and inviting outdoor environment. Moreover, the high-density, durable foam cushions from Homary provide excellent resilience while remaining soft and comfortable even after lengthy sun exposure, ensuring a refreshing and comfortable outdoor experience.

Eco-Living Elevated

More than just a buzzword, people are now looking into access to eco-friendly options in outdoor living. Luckily Homary's commitment to sustainability is exemplified in the use of eco-friendly materials like teak, rattan, and aluminum alloy. These sustainable materials allow natural resource preservation and minimize environmental impact. Additionally, by utilizing recyclable and biodegradable materials, including innovative Instapak® foam, its packaging minimizes waste and carbon footprint.

At Homary, each piece is crafted to the highest standards, serving as a testament to style, durability, and sustainability. "With Homary, you're investing in quality that lasts," said Susi Wang, the CEO at Homay. "We rigorously test our furniture to ensure it not only looks stunning but also stands the test of time."

Explore these trends firsthand at our showroom in Corona, California. For more information, please visit Homary.com.

About Homary

Renowned for its exquisite, multifunctional, and affordable home solutions, Homary is changing the way people transform their living spaces. Named the No. 1 home living brand in the U.S. by Newsweek, Homary has become the destination for those seeking a magazine-worthy home at a reasonable price. The brand is also expanding its physical footprint with showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom.

