Transform Power Systems Announces Brand Transition from Nordee Enterprises

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Power Systems, a Massachusetts-certified Woman-Owned, Minority-Owned, and Small Business, formerly known as Nordee Enterprises, is excited to announce its brand transition to better reflect its commitment to clean energy and engineering services. This rebranding aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

What We Offer:

Engineering Services: Transform Power Systems offers comprehensive engineering services, including design, implementation, and maintenance of clean energy systems. Talent Placement: We specialize in talent placement for clean energy projects, connecting diverse and motivated individuals with opportunities in the sustainability sector.

Our Commitment to Sustainability:

Clean Energy Solutions : Transform Power Systems is dedicated to providing innovative clean energy solutions to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

Environmental Impact: Our team is committed to minimizing environmental impact through sustainable practices and energy-efficient technologies.

About Transform Power Systems:

Transform Power Systems is a leading engineering services provider and talent placement firm in the clean energy sector. As a minority and women-owned business, we are proud to drive positive change and promote diversity in the energy industry.

For more information about Transform Power Systems and our offerings, please visit tps-energy.com.

