Transform Scruff & Stubble to Smooth & Soft with The Andis Inform Shaver

Barbering Expert Andis Delivers a Smooth, Gentle Shaving Experience to Sensitive Skin Users with New Shaver Featuring Two Interchangeable Foil Options

STURTEVANT, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether shaving the face or head, bumps and redness are a thing of the past with the powerful yet gentle new inFORM™ Shaver from Andis Company, a leading manufacturer of tools for both professional barbers and DIYers. The inFORM Shaver comes packed with power and its ergonomic shape, lightweight design, and non-slip rubber grip deliver a flawless shave in less time. Unlike other shavers, the inFORM includes a bonus foil head for use on sensitive skin preventing irritation, bumps and ingrown hairs.

Andis Company

The shaver's twin, hypoallergenic titanium foils move independently to hug every contour and glide effortlessly over the skin. Its detachable foils are also washable so they can be cleaned up quickly in the bathroom sink. Perfect for someone on the go, the inFORM can be used whenever and wherever ‒ cordless or corded ‒ for performance you can count on anytime! A charging adapter, cleaning brush, and snap-on protection cap are all included in the purchase, making the inFORM Shaver a go-to for any customer who needs convenience to match quality.

Of this new release, Angie Vlasaty Peterson, Vice President of Marketing at Andis Company, said, "At Andis we put our customers at the forefront of everything we do and the inFORM Shaver is no exception. We've designed this shaver to have high-speed power that doesn't fade yet still offers a gentle shaving experience that can be fine-tuned to meet each individual's needs. We pride ourselves on making products that prioritize comfort and efficiency, which is why this shaver comes in an ultra-lightweight, 4.5 oz. design ‒ it performs and looks great!"

Featuring an advanced lithium-ion battery this incredible shaver offers up to 90 minutes of fade-free power driving a high-speed rotary motor for more cutting action. This plus the inFORM's cordless maneuverability delivers a razor-like shave in less time than other razors. The shaver is also equipped with an LED battery status indicator so you don't get caught powerless mid-shave!

The new inFORM Shaver is available from Target, Wal-Mart, or andis.com and features a one-year warranty.

MSRP: $47.50

To learn more about Andis® Company, follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling, and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers, and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability, and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

Christian Scillian

(608) 609-2538

[email protected]

SOURCE Andis Company