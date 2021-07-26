Transform SR Holding Management LLC Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Transform SR Holding Management LLC, a subsidiary of Transform Holdco LLC (with all subsidiaries of Transform Holdco LLC referred to collectively as "Transformco") announced that it recently identified and addressed a data security incident in which an unauthorized party accessed certain systems within its computer network. Upon discovering this incident, Transformco immediately secured its systems and launched an investigation. On June 24, 2021, Transformco determined that the unauthorized access occurred between June 3, 2021 and June 15, 2021.

To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, Transformco is implementing additional security measures to enhance the security of its network and continuing to provide training to its employees concerning phishing threats.

Transformco determined that the systems accessed by the unauthorized party may have contained Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and/or healthcare insurance information about current and former Transformco employees. Transformco encourages its current and former employees to remain vigilant by reviewing their financial account statements for any unauthorized activity. As a precaution, Transformco is offering a complimentary membership to Kroll's identity monitoring services to current and former employees who believe that they may have been affected by this incident. Kroll's identity monitoring services include Credit Monitoring, Fraud Consultation, and Identity Theft Restoration.

For more information about this incident, including instructions on how to activate your complimentary membership to Kroll's identity monitoring services, please call Transformco's dedicated call center at 855-545-1937 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

About Transformco

Transformco is a privately held company with five core businesses: A real estate portfolio of 59.8 million square feet; Sears Home Services, the nation's largest appliance repair provider; the Shop Your Way® loyalty and credit card program; Transform Brands, home of Kenmore and a licensee of DieHard; and Sears and Kmart full-line stores, specialty stores and online operations.

