Transform Unveils New Brand and Experience for 2023 Event

Formerly 'HR Transform', the premiere C-Level conference rebrands and expands to include global people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform, formerly HR Transform, will take place March 27-29 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. The premier annual conference for people professionals and work tech innovators, has rebranded to Transform and will inspire a broader global leadership audience, foster deeper connections, and spark more impactful innovations.

Not "just another HR conference," HR Transform gained traction and acclaim as the must-attend event to influence strategy, ignite innovation, and help shape the future of work. Now called Transform, the experience will reach an elevated mission of delivering thought leadership and inspiring innovation through an ecosystem of channels that engage a distinguished community all year long.

Transform 2023 attendees will come away inspired through the spirit of human connections, the serendipity of new relationships, and the depth of the content and learning that takes place. All of these elements deliver on the promise of the new Transform network, where forward-thinking people strategists foster relationships and human connection, while companies are mobilized to do good for the broader community.

Transform's new experiences, interactive group conversations, and networking will facilitate immersive conversations and activations that:

Connect business leaders transforming employer and employee relationships

Educate how policies and programs of modern enterprise are forming

Fuel new investments and commercial relationships

Lead business transformations

The Transform 2023 conference will feature powerful content, energizing conversations, hands-on learning experiences, and over 250 diverse thought leaders including:

Beth Grous , Chief People Officer, Tripadvisor

, Chief People Officer, Tripadvisor Ray Silva , Chief People Officer, Best Buy

, Chief People Officer, Best Buy Mala Singh, EVP & Chief People Officer, Electronic Arts

Todd Olson , CEO and Co-Founder, Pendo

, CEO and Co-Founder, Pendo Chip Conley , Founder, Modern Elder Academy

"Transform is about the magic that happens with human connection and moving the industry forward together," said Samara Jaffe, co-founder and General Manager of Transform. "Combined with the quality of the content, diversity of speakers, and the depth of conversations, Transform channels real life problems into game-changing solutions for companies."

To learn more about Transform and to register for the Transform 2023 conference, visit transform.us.

About Transform

Transform delivers a thriving ecosystem for people professionals, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors who are shaping the new world of work. The highly integrated Transform network is made up of and experienced through events, awards, and content interwoven to inspire thought leadership and connect people to exchange knowledge, ignite innovation, and lead business transformations. For the latest on Transform, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

