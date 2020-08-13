Transform User Experiences with Voice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People are comfortable with talking to dedicated appliances and devices, and now business and technology leaders want to invite voice-based conversations with their users via web apps and mobile apps.

The introduction of Conversation, the latest Component in the Onymos Fabric, combines powerful, best-of-breed Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Text to Speech (TTS) platforms together into a simplified programmatic interface.

Onymos Conversation Voice User Interface

"Conversation remains the most natural way people communicate and interact. That power comes from the enormous breadth, depth, and complexity of speech and language processing," said Shiva Nathan, founder, and CEO of Onymos. "When broken down by data scientists, there are at least fifteen discrete computational algorithms. By abstracting the underlying technology engines, Onymos ensures its customers stay aligned with cutting edge systems and can change providers with minimal disruption to their application."

With the Conversation Component, software teams can add a unified, cross-platform (Android, iOS, Web) speech-based exchange with customers and users.

Context-aware voice assistance. Retailers, grocers, malls or campuses add Conversation to their mobile apps, enabling users to ask, "What aisle has ice cream?" Or "Do you sell hammers?" Or "How do I get to the book store?" Combining a Conversation with geo-location and the purveyor's own data reveal simplified access to context-aware information to users.

Form and data input. Data input and forms can be particularly annoying on smartphones. Adding a Conversation focused on collecting data related to a specific form can simplify the user experience while minimizing input errors and input time.

Voice enabled work flows. Companies can improve efficiency and productivity by using voice commands and interactions to streamline processes.

Conversation is the eighteenth Component in the Onymos Fabric, a suite of foundational objects used by enterprise development teams to jumpstart App development projects.

Rather than spending time and effort re-creating basic elements, engineering organizations worldwide use Onymos Fabric to shorten development cycles and increase engineering productivity.

The Onymos Conversation Component is in a limited beta release in Q3 2020 and is expected to be commercially available in the fourth quarter.

See a demonstration of the functionality here: https://onymos.com/fabric-voice-conversation/

