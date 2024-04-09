Transform Wealth Hires Amy Zamikovsky as Financial Advisor

DENVER, Colo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Wealth is pleased to announce it has hired Amy Zamikovsky as a Senior Financial Advisor. Amy brings over a decade of industry experience to Transform Wealth with a unique skillset given her background as an attorney and financial planner with a particular emphasis on estate planning.

Amy Zamikovsky

"We're thrilled to have Amy join us," said Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform Wealth. "Amy's unique skillset will be a tremendous resource for our clients and colleagues. The addition of Amy to our Houston office further emphasizes our strong belief in the Texas market."

"Many firms claim they are fiduciaries, but Transform Wealth puts the meaning of 'fiduciary' into action," said Amy Zamikovsky. "Transform's client centric approach helps ensure every client receives the highest level of financial planning and investment management. I'm honored to be part of the Transform Wealth team."

Transform Wealth opened its Houston office in 2017 after the acquisition of First Houston Capital, founded by Richard Leader. "Joining Transform Wealth has been wonderful for our client base," said Richard Leader, Managing Director. "The addition of Amy to our team brings a new and exciting skill set to the firm which we believe will enhance our deliverable to our clients."

Amy will serve as a Senior Financial Advisor in the firm's Houston office, with a particular focus on working with mid to late career high earners planning for retirement, retirees, and those with multigenerational wealth transfer opportunities.

About Transform Wealth

Transform Wealth is a fee-only, fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor. Our approach ensures clients receive advice in alignment with their best interests. We provide individually tailored solutions delivered within the context of the highest fiduciary standard with a transparent cost and fee model. For more information about Transform Wealth, please visit TransformWealth.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Gentile

Managing Director, Growth and Strategy

P: 720-509-3557

[email protected]

Disclosure

Investing has risks, including loss of income and principal, and there are no assurances specific investment results will be achieved. Transform Wealth has no control over market volatility so investors should understand these are inherent risks with investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

A copy of Transform Wealth's regulatory disclosure document is available upon request and is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. For questions about our firm, please contact us at (303) 741-2560.

SOURCE Transform Wealth