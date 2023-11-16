Transform Wealth Hires TJ Maxfield as Financial Advisor

News provided by

Transform Wealth

16 Nov, 2023, 15:24 ET

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Wealth is pleased to announce it has hired TJ Maxfield as a Financial Advisor. Maxfield brings over a decade of industry experience to Transform Wealth, having most recently worked at Northern Trust.

"We're thrilled to have TJ join our team," said Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform Wealth. "He brings a unique skill set and excellent network that will help attract new clients and talent to our organization, and further demonstrates our commitment to growth and innovation." 

"We've known TJ for a long time and had several discussions over the years about potentially joining Transform," said David Kubik, President of Transform Wealth. "The timing finally aligned on both sides and we couldn't be happier to bring on such a wonderfully talented individual."

"I am so impressed by Transform Wealth's unrelenting commitment to delivering a first-class client experience, as well as fostering a healthy, vibrant and collaborative company culture," said Maxfield. "I am truly honored to be a part of such a dynamic team."

TJ will serve as a Financial Advisor in the firm's Greenwood Village office, with a particular focus on entrepreneurs, business owners, and high-net-worth families. He has a distinct passion for helping his clients achieve financial peace of mind by creating a legacy for themselves, their families, and their communities.

About Transform Wealth

Transform Wealth is a fee-only, fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor. Our approach ensures clients receive advice in alignment with their best interests. We provide individually tailored solutions delivered within the context of the highest fiduciary standard with a transparent cost and fee model. For more information about Transform Wealth, please visit TransformWealth.com.

Disclosure

Investing has risks, including loss of income and principal, and there are no assurances specific investment results will be achieved. Transform Wealth has no control over market volatility so investors should understand these are inherent risks with investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

A copy of Transform Wealth's regulatory disclosure document is available upon request and is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. For questions about our firm, please contact us at (303) 741-2560.

Contact:
Kyle Gentile
Managing Director, Growth and Strategy
720-509-3557
[email protected] 

SOURCE Transform Wealth

