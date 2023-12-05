Transform Wealth Named to the 2023 Forbes | SHOOK® RESEARCH Top RIA Firms List

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Wealth is pleased to announce its ranking on the 2023 Forbes / SHOOK® RESEARCH Top RIA Firms list. The ranking recognizes the top 250 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) throughout the country.

"We are proud to be named to this prestigious list that includes only six RIA firms based in Colorado," said Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform Wealth. "It's an honor to be included amongst some of the most respected firms in the industry and is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our clients."

"We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to serve our clients and we take great pride in our firm's consistent growth year over year," said David Kubik, President of Transform Wealth. "We're extremely excited about our firm's future and look forward to continuing to serve our clients to the best of our abilities for many years to come."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and qualitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of 42,643 nominations received, 23,100 RIA firms were invited to participate in the survey. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for the rankings.

The full Forbes rankings and award methodology are available here.

About Transform Wealth

Transform Wealth is a fee-only, fiduciary Registered Investment Advisor. Our approach ensures clients receive advice in alignment with their best interests. We provide individually tailored solutions delivered within the context of the highest fiduciary standard with a transparent cost and fee model. For more information about Transform Wealth, please visit TransformWealth.com.

Disclosure:

Awards and recognition by unaffiliated rating services, companies and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if the Firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; the rating is not a representative of any one client's experience, or should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of the Firm or its representatives by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on questions prepared by the magazine and others and responded to and submitted by the recognized advisor. Forbes/Schook Research is not a client of Transform Wealth and Transform Wealth did not pay a fee for inclusion in this specific recognition.

Investing has risks, including loss of income and principal, and there are no assurances specific investment results will be achieved. Transform Wealth has no control over market volatility so investors should understand these are inherent risks with investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

A copy of Transform Wealth's regulatory disclosure document is available upon request and is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. For questions about our firm, please contact us at (303) 741-2560.

SOURCE Transform Wealth