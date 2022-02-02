TRANSFORM WEIGHT LOSS PARTNERS WITH PORTLAND'S PEARL SURGICENTER

Transform provides medically supervised bariatric procedures for BMI >30, 50 pounds overweight or more. These can be done as a same day case procedures in our state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center located in the Portland Pearl.

Dr. Peter Billing, the founder of Transform Weight Loss, performed the first worldwide sleeve gastrectomy in their ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in 2008. Since then, he has done thousands of ASC bariatric procedures and authored several peer-reviewed clinical studies on the safety of same day case sleeve gastrectomy. He is a national and international speaker and a consultant for Medtronic and Ethicon, as well as an innovator in bariatric surgery and has several firsts to his credit in bariatric surgery.

