Transform Workflow Automation and Data Management with Orchestration Studio: The Command Center of Your Partner Ecosystem

Impartner's new innovation harmoniously connects multiple systems, enhancing collaboration for faster go-to-market strategies.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global leader in partner ecosystem solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Orchestration Studio—a transformative innovation that redefines data integration and workflow automation, serving as the command center for your partner ecosystem. Similar to a conductor guiding an orchestra to a harmonious symphony, Orchestration Studio optimizes and automates workflows, ensuring that all partner data flows effortlessly through your tech stack. As organizations strive for greater efficiency and seamless connectivity, Orchestration Studio enables users to effortlessly unify their data across diverse systems, all without the need for coding expertise. This powerful no-code solution integrates multiple systems through an advanced logic and control engine, creating a cohesive ecosystem for partners and is poised to revolutionize how companies manage their operational frameworks and enhance their partner relationships.

Designed to facilitate powerful data integration, Orchestration Studio allows organizations to effortlessly connect diverse systems and transform how they manage their partner relationships. With its intuitive visual flow designer, users can create and manage complex data integrations that connect disparate systems, ensuring real-time data accessibility and improving functionality. Notably, Orchestration Studio enables non-Impartner employees for the first time to add code that interacts with the backend data of a partner portal, significantly enhancing accessibility and driving innovation. The platform's distinct capabilities set it apart, making process management more accessible and efficient. Referred to by a leading industry analyst as "the Ecosystem OS," Orchestration Studio truly transforms how businesses approach connecting their systems and streamlining operations.

Orchestration Studio breaks new ground by overcoming the limitations of traditionally siloed partnership solutions. Its flexible, scalable solution facilitates real-time data management and seamless integration with third-party applications, addressing the shortcomings of outdated, hard-coded business logic. This modern approach provides an adaptable and user-friendly platform, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and the partner experience. Gary Sabin, Impartner's VP of Product Management, emphasizes, "Orchestration Studio leverages a robust logic and processing engine to seamlessly connect multiple systems as extensions of the Impartner platform. This integration empowers partners to navigate a dynamic ecosystem that transcends system boundaries, enabling efficient collaboration and execution of go-to-market strategies, all anchored within a centralized operating system that manages data and operational processes cohesively."

Key features of Orchestration Studio include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, real-time data modification capabilities, and a comprehensive range of integration connectors such as Slack, Zendesk, Twilio, Microsoft Teams, and many more for seamless cross-platform experience. The library of connectors in the platform allows PRM admins to easily self-configure data integrations, simplifying a previously complex and costly process while continuing to expand as new systems are added. To enable easy adoption and sharing of best practices, popular workflows are curated and shared across customers in the Orchestration Studio Catalog. This allows organizations to leverage the full capabilities of the solution, maximizing its impact and promoting a collaborative environment.

These elements work together to meet the dynamic needs of today's businesses, offering a unique blend of customization and efficiency that sets Orchestration Studio apart in the PRM sector. It not only provides flexibility and effectiveness but also positions organizations to leverage data-driven insights for greater success. For instance, customers have used Orchestration Studio in many ways, including monitoring partner health scoring, allowing them to pinpoint growth areas. A prime example is Silverfort, which needed to assess partner performance to identify its strongest accounts. Amanda Tokarz, Global Director of Channel Operations at Silverfort, emphasizes the solution's impact on partner growth: "At Silverfort, we are always looking for ways to help our partners find additional avenues for growth. Orchestration Studio allowed us to develop a brand-new use case to demonstrate partner success within Impartner. The new tool shows and updates partners monthly on their partner success health journey while giving them an understanding of how that relates to their customer health, growth, and success."

Ultimately, Orchestration Studio is a powerful innovation that enhances operational efficiency and accelerates collaboration across teams. With its "no code" features, users without a technical background can easily configure business logic that was previously out of reach, while the "low code" tools cater to those with more technical expertise. Designed for a diverse range of professionals—channel managers, business process owners, operations managers, IT administrators, application owners, and solution engineers—Orchestration Studio streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and drives business success, making it accessible for users across various technical backgrounds.

To discover how Orchestration Studio can transform your partner ecosystem, take an interactive product tour here or learn more at www.impartner.com.

