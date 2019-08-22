Transform your compliance training with SCCE & HCCA's latest book release

This book is a must-read for compliance professionals at all levels. It covers five key principles behind great compliance training:

Focus on what the law means, not what the law says

Think like a lawyer, talk like a human

Aim for persuasion, not just information

Master the nuts and bolts

Measure and manage your impact

About the author

Kirsten Liston, CCEP, has been creating comprehensive compliance and ethics solutions for complex, global companies since 2000. She is passionate about creating programs and products that genuinely reach employees and change cultures. As Founder and Principal at Rethink Compliance, she and her team create compelling content to support stronger, more effective compliance programs. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Carleton College, a certified compliance and ethics professional, and a highly-engaging speaker. Her articles have been published in Compliance & Ethics, Compliance & Ethics Professional, Compliance Week, and Directors and Boards.

About SCCE & HCCA

Founded in 1996, the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was created to fill a growing need for education and community among healthcare compliance professionals. In 2004, we expanded our scope by forming the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), which supports compliance and ethics professionals across all industries. Both member-based associations provide resources, publications, certifications, and training to compliance professionals – including a combined 100+ conferences annually - and champion ethical practices and compliance standards. SCCE & HCCA, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, serve a combined 20,000+ members from more than 100 countries – and we continue to grow.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

