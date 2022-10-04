Transform Your Mindset, Break Barriers, Build Success

-A Live Virtual Event with Supermodel Beverly Johnson, Ultimate Performance Specialist

Joseph McClendon III, and BOSS Network Founder Cameka Smith

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLD Fortune: Psychology of Success is a three-hour, live virtual event to be held October 15, 2022 from 10:00 am-1:00pm Pacific and led by Joseph McClendon III, a Doctor of Neuropsychology and one of the most sought-after Ultimate Performance Specialists in in the world and Beverly Johnson, entrepreneur, actress, activist, supermodel, and the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. The living legends are joining forces to share their stories—and mindsets—behind decades of pioneering success.

Moderated by Dr. Cameka Smith, national media personality and founder of the BOSS Network, an organization of more than 250,000 professional women, BOLD Fortune: Psychology of Success, invites individuals who want to go beyond motivational and empowering and produce the desired results to create meaningful personal and professional change.

Have you ever wondered what it really is that makes someone successful? Why some people seem to have it all and consistently create abundance and opportunity with everything that they do while others struggle to get out of the gate? Without question, how we think is the number one determining factor on whether we will succeed or fail in our relationships and careers.

"The global pandemic made so many of us rethink our careers, relationships, wants and needs," says Johnson. "Wanting change and creating change are two very different things so our goal with the BOLD Fortune event is to give individuals the insight and access to unlock his or her personal power."

"Procrastination, hesitation, fear of failure, fear of success, self-doubt, self-loathing, impostor syndrome, and fear of rejection are the thieves of our dreams," says McClendon III. "Overcoming these challenges requires a shift in thinking and a restructuring of our psychology."

Fortunately, there are tools, strategies, and processes available to reprogram ourselves to default to our best thinking, feelings, and behaviors. BOLD Fortune: Psychology of Success seeks to give individuals the tools to mitigate negative thought patterns and replace them with those that better serve them.

