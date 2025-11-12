Transform Your Screen Protector Into a Personalized Statement with the All-New Screen Skinz Customizer

"We're excited to introduce the Screen Skinz Customizer, a first-of-its-kind tool that puts creativity directly in consumers' hands and unlocks endless design possibilities, all while complementing our growing licensed portfolio," said RaShaun Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of Screen Skinz. "Our mission is to transform every screen protector into a personal statement by delivering personalization, protection, and value that no other brand can match, thanks to our investment in U.S. manufacturing."

The Screen Skinz Customizer works in five easy steps:

Product Option: Choose between clear or privacy screen protector for a range of smartphone models Design: Choose from fun preloaded graphics or upload your own logo or artwork, and personalize with text to make it uniquely yours Preview: Watch your design appear when the screen is off and disappear when it's on Purchase: Place your order instantly, with no minimums required Produced & Shipped: Your custom tempered glass is made in America on-demand using patented etching technology, and shipped within 48 hours

"Drive Commerce was built to power on-demand personalization at scale, and Screen Skinz is the perfect example of that vision in action," said Ryan Bell, Chief of Strategy at Drive Commerce. "By integrating our real-time visualization and customization platform, Screen Skinz can now deliver a premium, interactive design experience that's as seamless as it is innovative."

Screen Skinz screen protectors are designed on premium tempered glass to defend against scratches, scuffs, and drops, all without adding bulk. Screen Skinz custom screen protectors are available now for the iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 series, and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Each custom design can be ordered in standard clear or privacy, and features a lifetime warranty with free replacements.

To learn more about Screen Skinz and design your own custom disappearing screen protector, visit www.screenskinz.com to get started.

About Screen Skinz

Screen Skinz, the trailblazing screen protection brand, is making waves in the multi-billion-dollar screen protection industry with its proprietary technology that enables high-quality printing directly on tempered glass. Founded in 2022, Screen Skinz is headquartered in Houston, TX, with state-of-the-art manufacturing systems based in Lakeland, FL. The company is redefining the screen protection market through fully customizable designs, exclusive licensing agreements, and strategic partnerships - positioning itself as a true category pioneer in the mobile accessories industry.

