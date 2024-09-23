TRANSFORM YOUR SPACE WITH AIR WICK'S NEWEST ESSENTIAL MIST DIFFUSER: THE MODERN FRAGRANCE EXPERIENCE

Air Wick introduces new diffuser technology to upgrade your space with a multi-sensory experience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Air Wick®, a home fragrance brand from Reckitt, is introducing a new Essential Mist® Diffuser with the most advanced features to date. The diffuser has improved fragrance control with a new intensity setting and glows as it releases a fragrant mist, adding to the ambience of your space in an instant.

Designed to fit into your home's décor, the cordless and portable Essential Mist Diffuser works with pre-blended refills that last up to 45 days* to help you create your perfect fragrance experience.

Air Wick launches a new Essential Mist Diffuser that glows as it transforms fragrance into a mist, creating a multi-sensory fragrance experience.

"Your home is your sanctuary. We understand that consumers are looking for products that transform their space and engage multiple senses to create a welcoming environment for friends, family and more," says Julia Mellberg, US Marketing Director of Air Wick. "The new Essential Mist Diffuser delivers a multi-sensorial experience; the sleek design glows while it mists, releasing fragrance infused with natural essential oils that consumers know and love from Air Wick."

Air Wick offers a wide portfolio of long-lasting, noticeable scents. From Vibrant White Sage & Mahogany to the limited-edition Vibrant Warm Apple & Cinnamon, the brand provides fragrances to suit every preference. The Essential Mist Diffuser delivers fragrances infused with natural essential oil, perfect for customizing your home's style and scent, with the unique aspect of portability, no wall outlet required.

You can find the new Air Wick Essential Mist Diffuser at major retailers near you and learn more by visiting airwick.us.

About Air Wick:

Air Wick® is an air care brand focused on elevating your space with noticeable and long-lasting fragrances. Air Wick® products have become increasingly popular throughout the years, encouraging consumers in more than 78 countries to purchase products around the globe. Our brand portfolio includes, but is not limited to, Plug-in Scented Oils, Essential Mist® Diffusers, automatic sprays, aerosols, etc.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick , Calgon , Cillit Bang , Clearasil , Dettol , Durex , Enfamil , Finish , Gaviscon , Harpic , Lysol , Mortein , Mucinex , Nurofen , Nutramigen , Strepsils , Vanish , Veet , Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

*On low setting

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Air Wick