Transform Your Workspace: Introducing Smead's New Desk Pad Line

HASTINGS, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smead is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of its newest product line – Smead Desk Pads. Crafted with precision and designed to enhance style and functionality, these desk pads promise to transform workspaces. 

The Smead Desk Pads blend elegance and practicality, making them an essential addition to any professional or creative environment. Crafted from premium vegan leather, the desk pads exude sophistication while delivering optimal protection against keyboard scratches and watermarks. This sturdy design ensures that the workspace remains pristine, reflecting the dedication and attention to detail that Smead is renowned for.

"We understand the importance of creating a workspace that promotes productivity, organization, and aesthetic appeal," said [VP of Product & Channel, Michelle Gangi] at Smead. "The Smead Desk Pads epitomizes our commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals. These desk pads not only elevate the visual appeal of the workspace but also enhance its functionality, offering a smooth writing surface and doubling as a reliable mouse pad."

The Smead Desk Pads' sleek finish ensures a comfortable writing experience and is an ideal platform for maximizing productivity. Smead continues to set a benchmark for excellence in workspace organization solutions by seamlessly merging quality with utility.

Key Benefits of Smead Desk Pads:

  • Crafted from premium vegan leather with faux suede backing for sophistication and durability 
  • Scratch and spill-proof to protect your desktop
  • The smooth surface offers optimal writing comfort
  • Doubles as a reliable mouse pad for maximum efficiency 
  • Instantly transforms any workspace with a touch of professionalism

The launch of the Smead Desk Pads reaffirms Smead's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. These desk pads cater to the diverse needs of professionals in various industries, providing them with the tools to create inspiring and efficient workspaces.

For further information, product details, and purchasing options, please visit [Smead.com] 

About Smead:

Smead is a multi-faceted brand that is always looking to offer products to enhance everyday life. Established in 1906, Smead has been the industry leader in file manufacturing in the US for the last 100 years. From the invention of the bandless envelope to premium filing solutions, Smead leads with innovation to create authentic products and solutions for the modern worker.

