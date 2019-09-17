transformAI Appoints Lee Coulter as Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- transformAI today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Lee Coulter as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join transformAI's Board of Directors.

"It has been exciting to watch transformAI's rapid growth. Receiving Emerging Partner of the Year and achieving Gold reseller in such a short time is amazing. The pure partnership with Automation Anywhere is paying off and I'm excited to lead the team into the next phase of growth," says Coulter. "Our singular focus on Automation Anywhere and my background in Intelligent Automation should be a winning combination."

"I look forward to working with Lee in his new role as CEO to create long-term value for our joint customers," said Mihir Shukla, CEO of Automation Anywhere. "Through our partnership, we can address the inevitable demand for intelligent automation and its ability to help organizations dramatically drive increased productivity, improve customer experience and lower operating costs for enterprises everywhere."

"The Board and I are confident that Lee is the right person to build on this momentum," Bill Weathersby, Board member stated. "His long experience as practitioner, deep understanding of the Intelligent Automation market and his long-standing relationship with Mihir and the Automation Anywhere leadership make him a unique selection. We are lucky to have him as our CEO."

Before joining transformAI, Coulter, 52, spent nine years at Ascension as CEO of their captive shared service subsidiary. He was a very early adopter of automation beginning in 2012 where he massively transformed services with automation. Before that, he spent six years at Kraft Foods as their chief administrative officer, three years at Aon leading global IT, and 15 years as an executive at General Electric. Coulter is very active in the Intelligent Automation space, notably as the Chair of the IEEE Working Group on Standards for Intelligent Process Automation where he was awarded the 2018 Leadership in Emerging Technology Award, the Chief Intelligent Automation Officer of the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON), a founding member of The Conference Board's Council on Intelligent Automation and many others. He has published more than 100 papers, and is a regular speaker on automation, shared services, and business process transformation.

About transformAI

transformAI is emerging as a leader in Intelligent Automation with a focus exclusively on Automation Anywhere, the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. transformAI utilizes cognitive-based AI, Digital Workers and Robotic Process Orchestration solutions to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. transformAI provides these services to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, EPC and media companies globally. For additional information, visit www.transformAI.com.

