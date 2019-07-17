transformAI has achieved Gold Partner Status from Automation Anywhere

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- transformAI today announced that it has achieved a Gold Partner status from Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA.)

Gold implementation partners are upper-tier partners, enabling clients to quickly implement Automation Anywhere's intelligent RPA platform, delivering solutions at lower cost and with greater impact. transformAI, formed last year, was also recently named Automation Anywhere's Emerging Partner of the Year for 2019. The company has developed and deployed numerous bots across several industries as well as delivered one of the largest cognitive automation implementations (leveraging Automation Anywhere's IQ Bot v6.5 product).

In addition, transformAI is a leading partner in the development and release of pre-configured bots and digitals workers in Automation Anywhere's Bot Store – the industry's first online marketplace for preconfigured, downloadable software bots.

"Automation Anywhere is pleased that transformAI has achieved our Gold Level partnership status," said Desmond DeLandro, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships. "This reflects transformAI's ability to deliver more value to clients, as they move toward their digital transformation initiatives and implement automation to help increase productivity and lower operating costs."

"transformAI is thrilled to achieve this level of partnership with Automation Anywhere," said Bill Weathersby, Board Member of transformAI. "This is confirmation of our progress to our stated goal - to be recognized as one of the best partners of Automation Anywhere globally."

Added Mark Trepanier, COO for transformAI, "This achievement reflects that our partner Automation Anywhere recognizes that while a lot of people talk about RPA, we do RPA".

About transformAI

transformAI is emerging as a leader in Intelligent Automation with a focus exclusively on Automation Anywhere, the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. transformAI utilizes cognitive-based AI, Digital Workers and Robotic Process Orchestration solutions to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. transformAI provides these services to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, EPC and media companies globally. For additional information, visit www.transformAI.com.

Media Contact:

transformAI

Katie Voytek

+1 513 236 2614

katie.voytek@transformAI.com

SOURCE transformAI

