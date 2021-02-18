Transformation Capital Welcomes Jenna Ciotti and Akhi Samant to Its Growing Digital Health Investment Team

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation Capital, a leading digital health growth equity firm, today announces the addition of two investment professionals to the team: Jenna Ciotti as Vice President and Akhi Samant as Associate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna and Akhi to our team of healthcare operators, clinicians and investors." said Jared Kesselheim, M.D., Managing Partner, "As we grow and build upon the recent launch of our second fund, we are adding professionals with strong experience combined with serious passion for transforming healthcare through digital technology and services businesses."

Jenna joins Transformation as Vice President where she will be focused on sourcing and executing deals across digital health and tech-enabled novel care delivery models. Prior to joining Transformation Capital, she was an investor at M33 Growth, a Boston-based growth equity firm where she helped lead investments in founder-owned healthcare services and information technology companies.

Jenna graduated from Yale University with a B.S. in Psychology and a Master of Public Health with a focus on chronic disease epidemiology and behavioral science. She is passionate about companies addressing challenges at the intersection of public health and medical care, specifically digital health companies working to improve health outcomes among vulnerable populations. Jenna currently serves on the executive board of Boston Women in Private Equity, an organization dedicated to developing and empowering junior women in investing.

"I am excited to join the Transformation team because of their deep healthcare expertise and industry focus," said Jenna, "The team shares my same passion for driving innovation in our healthcare system and investing in the next generation of game-changing companies."

Akhi joins the Transformation Capital team as an Associate with a background in technology and digital health. He was previously an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications group advising digital health, technology, and other clients across a range of financing and M&A alternatives. Akhi is passionate about digital health's impact on industry complexities and patients. Akhi graduated from New York University Stern School of Business with a B.S. in Finance and Economics.

About Transformation Capital

Transformation Capital is dedicated exclusively to supporting entrepreneurs building transformational digital health and technology-enabled service businesses. The firm invests at the commercial stage in companies that serve stakeholders across the healthcare system and was founded on the premise that healthcare requires a highly focused investment approach combining deep industry expertise and connectivity. Transformation is an investor in companies such as Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), LetsGetChecked, PatientPing, PatientPop, Plushcare, Olive and Vera Whole Health.

