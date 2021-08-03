Transformation Capital Welcomes Three New Team Members as Digital Health Portfolio Grows

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation Capital, a leading digital health growth equity firm, today announces the addition of three healthcare executives to the team: industry veteran Robin Mercer as Director of Portfolio Operations, Akanksha Mehta as Senior Associate, and Jessie Wu as Associate.

"We are thrilled to have Robin, Akanksha, and Jessie join the Transformation team," said Todd Cozzens, Managing Partner, Transformation Capital. "Every growth company needs world-class go-to-market operations and Robin's experience doing just that for notable technology-driven healthcare companies will add huge value to our portfolio partners. Akanksha's and Jessie's healthcare backgrounds continue to strengthen our mission to build highly transformative companies leveraging our deep domain knowledge and experience."

With more than 20 years of experience in business and sales operations, Robin joins Transformation Capital from Grand Rounds, a tech-driven healthcare quality and navigation company, where she focused on go-to-market operations, including decision support, performance management, forecasting and reporting, pipeline management, pricing, and system effectiveness.

Prior to Grand Rounds, Robin spent 10 years at Optum/United Health Group, first in senior sales and business operations roles, and then as Chief of Staff and Administration for the CEO of OptumInsight, a $10 billion healthcare technology and services company, where she was responsible for planning and execution of administrative, sales, and operational activities for the organization.

Robin remarked, "To realize their highest value, growth companies must instill a 'beat-and-raise' mentality early in their maturation. You can't accomplish that without a world-class go-to-market and sales operations machine. I hope to leverage my experience with leading healthcare companies across Transformation Capital's portfolio, supporting them to broaden their impact across the healthcare industry."

Akanksha Mehta joins the Transformation Capital team as a Senior Associate with a background in technology and healthcare. Prior to Transformation, Akanksha was a Senior Associate at Fisher Lynch Capital where she invested in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Previously, she was an Investment Banking Analyst within Deutsche Bank's Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Akanksha earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and minor in Philosophy from Wellesley College.

Jessie Wu joins the Transformation Capital team as an Associate with a background in private equity and investment banking. Previously, Jessie was a private equity associate at Hill Path Capital, where he focused on debt and equity investments across multiple subsectors. Prior to Hill Path, Jessie was an investment banking M&A analyst at Evercore in their Healthcare group, where he executed M&A and capital raising transactions. Jessie graduated summa cum laude from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering.

Transformation Capital is a digital health growth equity firm dedicated to supporting commercial stage companies focused on improving people's health and the sustainability of the healthcare system. The firm was founded on the premise that investing in healthcare requires both a sophisticated understanding of the healthcare system, including the prevailing market forces and resulting opportunities, as well as deep connections with decision makers across key providers, payers, and digital health innovators. Transformation Capital is an investor in digital health companies across the ecosystem, including Health Catalyst, Datavant, LetsGetChecked, Olive, Unite Us, and Vera Whole Health.

