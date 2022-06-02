Transformation NOW! 2022 - Event series of one of Europe's largest SAP partner events shows tech innovation and industry trends

The events are organized differently in each country. Thus, it will be possible to attend the events in person on site or to follow the presentations online. Some events are also planned as hybrid events. Events that are organized purely digitally are open to everyone across countries. This gives participants access to trends and developments as well as country-specific innovations that they are less likely to hear about in their own home market.

"Speed is crucial in a digital world. It is about bringing digital trends into application quickly. Especially in these dynamic times this is more important than ever. We provide insights into technology trends, the latest and field-proven SAP solutions, and our own innovative developments for the digital transformation of companies." says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

Pinpoint accuracy – to master the digital transformation

Focusing on the essentials is the number 1 success factor of Transformation NOW! events. Companies that are strategically driving forward their digital transformation will see, in a nutshell, how digital solutions can improve value creation.

As a globally successful and award-winning SAP consultancy, NTT DATA Business Solutions has a profound overview of how companies master the digital transformation. The Transformation NOW! program is complemented by customer experiences, partner knowledge and the global resources, capabilities, and strengths of the NTT DATA Group.

The summits will showcase current technology trends, strategies, and business models, as well as how to put them into practice. In each of the high-level sessions, experts provide insights into the latest technologies, data, and processes as well as corporate culture aspects of digital projects.

The country-specific events are complemented by a series of inspiring talks, exciting live demos, guided workshops, and customer Q&A sessions. A key focus will be on presentations that demonstrate how SAP technologies can be integrated to power business applications and provide decision makers with real-time access to information.

Stations and dates of the Transformation NOW! 2022 are:

Turkey : 02.06.2022

More information: https://tr.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022





: More information: https://tr.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022 Great Britain : 21.06.2022

More information: https://uk.nttdata-solutions.com/transformationnow2022-uk





: More information: https://uk.nttdata-solutions.com/transformationnow2022-uk Germany : 23.06.2022

More information: https://de.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022





: More information: https://de.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-now-2022 Switzerland : 22.09.2022

More information: coming soon





: More information: coming soon Denmark : 25.10.2022

More information: coming soon

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Media contact:

Head of Corporate Communications

Silvia Dicke

NTT DATA Business Solutions

Königsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107

E-mail: [email protected]

