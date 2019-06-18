Transformation of the Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, 2019 to 2023 - Considers 14 Opportunities for Growth, Highlighting Both Vision & Strategy and Brand & Demand Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformation of the Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study highlights the applicable visioning scenarios with their macro-to-micro implications. The scenarios included are; social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, new business models, disruptive technologies, and competitive landscape trends.
The study also explains the key drivers and restraints impacting the market, along with insights on how each stage of the lighting market has evolved. Case studies that highlight recent best practices by lighting companies in the Asia-Pacific region have been included to demonstrate initiatives taken by top market participants to stay ahead of the competition.
Market Insights
From traditional incandescent lamps to compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) to light-emitting diodes (LED) and laser diodes (LD), the lighting market has come a long way in the last 10 years. With growing LED adoption and increasing smart solutions, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and Light Fidelity (LiFi), the lighting market is going through a phase of enormous transformation.
This transformation is not restricted to technological advancements. There is a paradigm shift that has been observed in the entire lighting market dynamics, directly impacting product offerings, competitive landscape, distribution channels, and business models. From quitting the traditional lighting business to pulling out from certain geographies, stakeholders in the lighting market are fighting hard to combat the pace at which the market has been transforming.
This study discusses how the lighting market has been evolving and enlists what lighting manufacturers can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing and competitive market.
While the market continues to evolve, it also presents several significant growth opportunities for companies that are open to tapping this transformation. The research considers 14 opportunities for growth in this market, highlighting both vision and strategy and brand and demand growth opportunities. For each of these identified growth levers, key context and opportunities, along with a call to action, have been discussed.
Key Issues Addressed
- How has the lighting market evolved in the last few years? What direction is it heading towards?
- Is the market growing, and if so, at what rate? What is the expected growth rate for this market during 2019-2023?
- What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?
- What are the impacts of social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, new business models, and competitive landscape on the market?
- What are the key growth levers influencing the lighting market?
- How can lighting companies use these to gain a competitive advantage?
Companies Mentioned
- ST Engineering
- Signify
- Wipro Lighting
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Transformation of the Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific
- Opportunities in the APAC Lighting Market
- View on Impacts in the Lighting Market
2. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Lighting Solution Providers
3. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Distribution Channel
- Drivers and Restraints
- Key Market Drivers
- Key Market Restraints
4. Market Forecast
- LED Market - Revenue Forecast
- LED Lighting Market by Application
- Lighting Regulations
- LED Lighting Market - Regional Snapshot
- Value Chain Overview
- Transformation Across the Value Chain
- Lighting Market - Key Customer Segments
- Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Market
5. Visionary Innovation by Lighting Companies
- Smart Street Lighting - Signify
- Smart Lamp Posts - ST Engineering
- LiFi and PoE - Wipro Lighting
6. Competitive Landscape
- LED Lighting Market - Competitive Landscape
7. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT in Lighting
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated Luminaires
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 4 - LiFi
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Sustainable Lighting
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Human-centric Lighting
- Growth Opportunity 7 - PoE
- Growth Opportunity 8 - 3D Printing
- Growth Opportunity 9 - VR/AR
- Growth Opportunity 10 - OLED and Quantum Dots
- Growth Opportunity 11 - Light Therapy
9. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 12 - LaaS
- Growth Opportunity 13 - Third-party Validation
- Growth Opportunity 14 - Vertical Marketing
10. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-11: Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 12-14: Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
11. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
12. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
