Transformation Witnessed in Africa by Time to Revive Just Might Be the Solution to America's Problems

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A corporate plea is going out to the Church in America in a season of disunity and political unrest to gather January 9-12th in Elkhart, IN. The body of Christ is uniting from all 50 states with one goal: to prepare for a nationwide call of repentance that leads to a national move of God.

For one Dallas, Texas-based ministry, this is not a far-fetched reality after seeing transformation in Malawi, Africa, from the message of repentance. Dr. Kyle Lance Martin, Founder of Time to Revive, says the answer to America's problems is simple: repentance.

Time to Revive, a 17-year-old ministry, has been equipping believers all over the world to share the Gospel. What was birthed in Indiana 10 years ago during a 52-day revival has led to thousands coming to know the Lord through outreaches in 17 states, 96 nations, and three territories studying the Bible through the two-year "reviveSCHOOL" study.

"What we saw in Africa was government officials calling a nation to repent, and through the church's response, there's been tangible healing in the land. I believe we can experience the same thing for our nation, but the Church in America needs to be prepared. We're at a crossroads and have to decide whether we will take the path of truth or continue in sin…"

Believers across the United States and the world will unite together January 9-12th, 2025, at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, IN, for what could be the start of revival through the message of repentance in America. You can be a part of this gathering by registering at reviveunitedstates.com or emailing [email protected]. Use code "revive" to waive the registration fee now until January 8th.

Time to Revive

Nicole Schubert

(855)-225-5887

[email protected]

