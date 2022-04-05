Transformational Defense Tech Business Leader Brad Feldmann Joins Fuse Board of Advisors

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, an innovative federal defense communications, networking and computing solutions provider, today announced from Sea-Air-Space 2022 that defense technology business leader Brad Feldmann has joined its Board of Advisors. Widely recognized for his transformational leadership as CEO at Cubic Corporation, where he expanded the company's value and innovative technology portfolio, Feldmann brings proven growth strategies, C4ISR solution insights and U.S. Air Force experience to the role.

"Fuse innovation is critical to the U.S. winning the near-peer great power competition," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Brad's experience strengthens our Advisory Board and will help us implement innovative JADC2 solutions for our nation's warfighters."

Founded two years ago, the Board of Advisors improves connections to defense industry experts who can support Fuse in delivering value to the DOD through warfighter-focused programs and products. The Board provides strategic business insights and advice to Fuse leadership as the company moves into its next phase of compound growth and innovation.

Feldmann is on the executive committee for the National Defense Industrial Association and currently serves as the Finance Chair. Previously, Feldmann was named San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year in 2021 and to the Wall Street Journal CEO Council's World's Most Influential Business Leaders in 2020.

Prior to Feldmann, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. William E. "Bill" Landay joined the Board at the end of 2021. Regarded a strategic leader for NAVSEA and shipboard systems, Landay served a distinguished career as a Surface Warfare Officer before transitioning to the commercial sector.

Fuse Board of Advisor Members include:

Brad Feldmann | Chairman and CEO of Neology, former Chairman and CEO of Cubic Corporation

Bill Landay | VADM (retired) U.S. Navy

Scott Skillman | Business Advisor

Gary Wang | SES U.S. Navy (retired) and U.S. Army (retired)

Sheila Zuehlke | MGEN (retired) U.S. Air Force

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge virtual network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego. www.fuseintegration.com

