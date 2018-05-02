Transformational Digital Dentistry Curriculum Released by the American College of Prosthodontists

CHICAGO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) has taken a pioneering step for dental education with the release of new curriculum that prepares dental students and specialty residents to use advanced digital technology in patient care. This vital resource is now available to all U.S. dental schools at no cost.

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) has taken a pioneering step for dental education with the release of new curriculum that prepares dental students and specialty residents to use advanced digital technology in patient care. The Digital Dentistry Curriculum is now available to all U.S. dental schools at no cost. Each year, approximately 6,000 new dentists graduate and 150 new prosthodontists complete specialty training. Patients will benefit from the improved communication, comfort, and quality of oral health care that practitioners acquire from this curriculum.

"The Digital Dentistry Curriculum offers educators the resources needed to deliver a transformational education focused on emerging digital technologies in dentistry. By driving change in dental education, we are effectively accelerating the adoption of digital dentistry for the profession," said Dr. Lyndon F. Cooper, Associate Dean for Research at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry.

The curriculum is designed to develop competence in the application of digital technologies throughout diagnosis, assessment, and treatment. Created by a task force of prosthodontic educators, with input from dozens of institutions and individuals, the curriculum encompasses all four years of predoctoral and advanced education in prosthodontics. In 2017 the curriculum was piloted at five dental schools, with all reporting positive outcomes and ease of integration with existing programs of study.

Each year, approximately 6,000 new dentists graduate and 150 new prosthodontists complete specialty training. Patients will benefit from the improved communication, comfort, and quality of oral health care that practitioners acquire from this curriculum.



The curriculum was made possible through a grant from the ACP Education Foundation (ACPEF) thanks to a generous, unrestricted grant from Henry Schein.

"Henry Schein shares the ACPEF's deep commitment to help accelerate the adoption of digital dentistry through education. We are pleased to have supported the development of the groundbreaking Digital Dentistry Curriculum, along with our valued supplier partners," said Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman. "We are dedicated to helping current and future dental practitioners fully realize the benefits of digital dentistry, and look forward to continuing to support the goals of the ACPEF."

Schools may contact the ACP for more information about the curriculum.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists is the ADA-recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. The ACP is dedicated to advancing and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, visit GoToAPro.org and Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers

(312)573-1260

media@prosthodontics.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transformational-digital-dentistry-curriculum-released-by-the-american-college-of-prosthodontists-300641464.html

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

http://Prosthodontics.org

http://GoToAPro.org

