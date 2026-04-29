Transformational Events Pioneer Launches Top 10 Magazine

After 50+ years immersed in the transformational events world, including founding the 33-year Sonoma County Harmony Festival and Wishing Well Promotions, Debra Giusti has created a gift to the community she loves: the definitive guide for transformational events seekers, now available as the 2026 summer festival season approaches.

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1978, nine years after Woodstock cracked open a new era of music and consciousness, a 21–year–old Sonoma State University student named Debra Giusti gathered passionate community members at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa and launched the Health & Harmony Festival.

Harmony Festival Founder & Transformational Events Pioneer Debra Giusti launches the Top 10 Transformational Events Magazine after decades dedicated to the movement. Harmony Festival had a 33 year run from 1978 to 2011. Depicted here is a grand shot of its Santa Rosa Fairgrounds main stage from its heyday.

What followed was 33 years of producing one of the West Coast's premier transformational festivals, a gathering that wove together live music, holistic healing, ecological activism, natural foods, spirituality, and New Earth community building. At its peak, the Harmony Festival drew 35,000 attendees annually, featured 700+ vendors, and welcomed artists including Bob Weir, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Damian Marley, The Flaming Lips, and many others. It won Sonoma County's "Best Festival" award for 13 consecutive years and became a template for an entire event genre.

The elements Debra first wove together in Sonoma County—yoga domes, sound healings, visionary talks, healing arts, conscious vendors, and ecstatic dance—became the DNA of the modern transformational events movement. Festivals, retreats, conscious conferences, yoga immersions, and spiritual expos, now part of a multi–billion–dollar global industry, trace a direct lineage to what she built.

When Harmony Festival concluded in 2011, Debra didn't step back but stepped deeper into the movement she had helped to grow. She spent the next decade attending transformational events of every kind and building relationships with producers, teachers, and luminaries across the conscious community.

Her lifetime of experience has now taken the form of the Transformational Events Guide and its newly launched Top 10 Transformational Events Magazine, published three times yearly at WishingWellPortal.com, a free, curated resource for anyone seeking life–changing gatherings.

"After attending and producing transformational events for decades, I've seen how the right gathering at the right time can completely change someone's life," says Giusti. "There are more options than ever now, and it can be overwhelming. This guide exists to point people toward the events that are truly authentic and deeply catalytic."

Issue #2 available now at Top10Magazine.org features personally vetted festivals, retreats, conferences, psychic fairs, expos, yoga immersions, and gatherings. Every event is selected with seekers and producers in mind. Subscribers to the Guide receive access to discounted tickets providing 25–75% off featured events.

Debra promotes conscious events through Wishing Well Promotions , reaching an audience of 150,000+ aligned subscribers, making it one of the most engaged communities in the conscious living space.

Founder of the long–running Harmony Festival and Wishing Well Portal, Debra Giusti curates the Transformational Events Guide and its Top 10 Transformational Events Magazine for seekers and producers of transformational gatherings.

CONTACT

Jessica Schwanke | WishingWellPortal.com/media

707-249-0205 | [email protected]

SOURCE Wishing Well Promotions