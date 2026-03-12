Transformational Gift Establishes the Sherron Berg Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Program at Piedmont Oncology

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Oncology announced a significant philanthropic gift to support its Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Clinic (EDC) and to establish an endowed medical director position for the clinic. This major investment will advance this clinic's clinical operations and associated research for years to come.

In recognition of this transformational investment, the program will now be known as the Sherron Berg Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Program and a related clinical space is also publicly recognized as the Sherron Berg Surgical Oncology and Hepato-Pancreato Biliary (HPB) Surgery Clinic. While this gift represents a pivotal milestone, Piedmont Oncology leadership emphasizes that the need and opportunity for philanthropic partnership continue.

"I am truly excited by the incredible impact this gift will have on our work going forward," said Andrew Page, M.D., who has been named Sherron Berg Endowed Medical Director. "Sherron is an inspiration to me and all who know her, and I am humbled and honored to proudly have her name on my coat as we continue this fight to find earlier detection and cures for pancreatic cancer."

Berg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023, which was discovered at Stage 2. Berg underwent a Whipple surgery performed by Dr. Page, the EDC founder, at Piedmont that improved her chances of curative treatment. The tribute reflects the Bergs' shared vision with Piedmont Oncology to bring more cures to Georgians through early detection and research.

With help from the Bergs' friends and family, the EDC opened in November 2025 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The first of its kind in Georgia, the EDC provides comprehensive risk assessment, improves awareness of pancreatic cancer, enhances access for referring clinicians and patients, and accelerates research collaboration.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for all cases is 13 percent. Despite pancreatic cancer not being a common cancer, it is the fourth-leading cause of cancer mortality in the United States.

Those interested in supporting the Sherron Berg Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Program may do so at give.piedmont.org/pancreas.

Patients may access the clinic through physician referral or self-referral.

