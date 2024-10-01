Transformational Gift Honors the Life and Legacy of R. Stuart Dickson, Charlotte Business Leader and Philanthropist

Gift to support new Atrium Health state-of-the-art, advanced care facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A $5 million donation to Atrium Health Foundation's Giving Hope campaign honors R. Stuart Dickson, an Atrium Health advocate and leader, who passed away in May of this year. The gift from longtime friends James E.S. "Jim" Hynes and Howard C. "Smoky" Bissell, acknowledges Dickson's unwavering leadership, spanning decades of service and chairmanships on both the Atrium Health Board of Commissioners and Atrium Health Foundation.

It also marks the first transformational gift in support of Atrium Health's new state-of-the-art, advanced care facility, scheduled to open in 2027. The new facility, on the campus of Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, will address the health care needs of the rapidly growing region, offering unparalleled access to highly specialized care.

In recognition of the gift, the new skybridge will be named in Dickson's honor. The two-level R. Stuart Dickson Skybridge will connect the existing Rush S. Dickson Tower at Carolinas Medical Center to the new advanced care facility. Its glass façade will provide connectivity to nature with views of Little Sugar Creek Greenway and other greenery along Blythe Boulevard, serving as a juxtaposition of nature and advanced innovation and technology.

"Stuart Dickson's visionary leadership is woven into the fabric of our health system's success," said Eugene A. Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part. "Naming this skybridge in his honor is a powerful and fitting tribute to his legacy of 'connecting' people and ideas to advance the best health care available within our community."

Well-known in Charlotte for his success leading Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Dickson helped transform the Charlotte economy. He also grew up learning the importance of leadership and philanthropy, demonstrated by his father Rush Dickson, who served on the board of Charlotte Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

"Stuart Dickson gave his time, talent, and treasure to Atrium Health and its predecessor organizations, following in his father's footsteps and serving as board chair for 23 years," said Hynes, who succeeded Dickson as chairman of the hospital board.

For decades, Hynes has invested in the health system as a major philanthropic supporter, also serving as a founding member of the Advocate Health board and as chair of the Atrium Health Foundation board.

"Stuart was creative, enthusiastic and had an immense network of people who liked and respected him," Hynes said. "He was a giant in this community and spearheaded efforts to build the foundation of what we now call Atrium Health."

"Jim and I are pleased to honor Stuart for his visionary leadership, and for seizing opportunity and pioneering change," said Bissell, whose family has sparked advancement and excellence in health care across Atrium Health.

Bissell was also responsible for leading the campaign to build Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, which opened in 2007.

"Stuart was our mentor and friend and his footprint is felt throughout our community," said Bissell.

"We're deeply grateful to Smoky Bissell and Jim Hynes for recognizing Stuart, as well as for their own meaningful impact," said Woods. "Smoky, for his significant philanthropic contributions to Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation and Levine Children's, helping to make both hospitals the destination for care. And Jim, for his decades of leadership at Atrium Health, going all the way back to board chair of Carolinas Healthcare, shaping us into the health system we are today."

The R. Stuart Dickson Skybridge will serve as the gateway to advanced medicine, providing safe passage to patients, teammates and visitors – a gift of friendship, and a gift to the community.

