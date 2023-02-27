TRANSFORMATIONAL KANSAS CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NEW TERMINAL OPENS, BRINGS ENHANCED AIR TRAVEL EXPERIENCE TO THE REGION

Largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City history, delivered ahead of schedule and on budget, leaves legacy impact on the local workforce and small business community

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, first flights will depart from the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport, marking the end of a five-year development, design, and construction effort and ushering in a new era of air travel in the region. The 1.1 million-square-foot, design-build project, developed by Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and constructed by a joint venture team led by Clark Construction Group, and including The Weitz Company, and Clarkson Construction Company (CWC), was delivered ahead of schedule and on budget while providing a significant economic boon to the local community.

Credit: Jeff Roberts, JLR Photo

The new facility, which wholly replaces Kansas City's existing terminal buildings, features two levels, one for departures and one for arrivals, with clear wayfinding and sightlines, as well as an adjacent 6,200-space parking structure to provide a seamless transition from parking to gate. Designed with adaptability and expansion in mind, the terminal opens with 40 gates with the capability to expand to 50 gates in the future.

The Edgemoor/CWC team, along with the Kansas City Aviation Department, and project designer, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, prioritized community engagement from the project's outset, hosting hundreds of project presentations and dozens of community design workshops and open house sessions to inform the community about the project and solicit their input on the new terminal's design and amenities. The result is a modern, convenient, sustainable, and inclusive facility that is uniquely Kansas City and meets the diverse needs of travelers in the region.

"This project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our project management team and trusted trade partners, as well as the ongoing support of the Kansas City community," said Mark Goodwin, vice president with Clark Construction and project director in charge of the new terminal's design and construction. "The input from the community, and meaningful contributions of hundreds of Kansas City-based firms, helped ensure the project will have a lasting positive impact on residents, and on the business community."

Thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of all travelers, the new terminal's inclusive features include the Kansas City Air Travel Experience – an airplane simulation room for anxious, first-time travelers or individuals with a fear of flying – a sensory room, quiet room, indoor and outdoor pet relief areas, the Variety KC Inclusive Family Play Zone, and glass boarding bridges to increase natural light, views of the airfield, and reduce flight anxiety. The new facility also boasts three times as many toilet fixtures post-security as the current terminals, with options including gender-neutral restrooms and family restrooms with adult changing tables.

Designed to showcase Kansas City's authentic culture and heart, the terminal features nearly 50 local and global eating and shopping experiences with 80% of the brands represented from the Kansas City region. The facility also features $5.6 million of newly commissioned art, showcased through 28 unique installations, 19 of which were created by artists who live in, or have ties to, the Kansas City area. The project is the largest One Percent for Art program in Kansas City history.

At $1.5B, the new terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City history. More than 240 Kansas City-area firms contributed to the project, which generated over 6,500 design- and construction-related jobs. From the outset, Edgemoor/CWC committed to reaching transformative levels of participation from both minorities and women, spurring economic growth in the region. The team implemented a series of programs to remove barriers that typically impact disadvantaged businesses from securing contracts and developed a first-of-its-kind workforce training program to build capacity in the local construction market. The workforce training program created a pathway to careers in the construction trades for 200 men and women. Those individuals went on to work more than 200,000 hours on the new terminal, earning more than $6.5 million in wages and benefits.

"I am grateful for the partnership with Edgemoor/CWC, and for their commitment to finishing the job ahead of schedule and on budget," said Pat Klein, director of the Kansas City Aviation Department. "Despite the unforeseen challenges of a global pandemic and supply chain shortages, they delivered on their promises, both to the city and to our greater community. This is a truly transformational project, as was promised from the start."

Through Edgemoor/CWC's intentional procurement strategy, 133 minority- and women-owned Kansas City-based firms were awarded contracts on the project totaling more than $320 million. The team exceeded its project participation goals on every front, ultimately achieving 25.4% MBE and 18.7% WBE participation for construction services, and 20.5% MBE and 16.4% WBE participation for professional services. In 2020, Profiles in Diversity Journal ranked the new terminal project among its Top 10 Innovations in Diversity award winners for keeping diversity, inclusion, and human equity at the forefront.

In addition to meeting the city's goals for accessibility, inclusivity, and diverse participation, the new terminal is also among the most sustainable airport facilities in the nation. The project recently achieved LEED® Gold certification, making it the first LEED v4 Gold BD+C: NC terminal/concourse project in the Midwest, and the second in the nation. Sustainable features include locally sourced materials, electric charging stations for personal and commercial vehicles, smart building systems, efficient lighting, and improved air quality.

"Throughout this project, we've focused on investing in the economic growth of women- and minority-owned businesses, while providing a state-of-the-art new terminal that will redefine standards for air travel," said Geoff Stricker, Edgemoor senior managing director. "Kansas City is experiencing an exciting period of growth. We are honored to have delivered this transformative project to meet the evolving needs of the region."

Learn more about the New Terminal Project at BuildKCI.com or tour the facility virtually here .

About Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate

As a leader in the development, financing, leasing, operations, and activation of public buildings, infrastructure, and commercial real estate, Edgemoor has delivered (or has under development) more than $4.5 billion in public-private partnerships. Edgemoor was recently honored as P3 Bulletin's Developer of the Year. For more information, visit edgemoor.com .

About Clark | Weitz | Clarkson

Clark | Weitz | Clarkson (CWC) is a joint venture comprised of Clark Construction Group, The Weitz Company, and Clarkson Construction Company. CWC was responsible for leading design and construction efforts on the new terminal project. The team boasts a combined 400 years of construction experience and has successfully delivered complex airport projects across the country. For more information, visit cwcjv.com .

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is one of the nation's most experienced and respected providers of construction services. American-owned and operated since 1906, Clark is consistently ranked by leading industry organizations as one of the largest general building and civil construction companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. The company's portfolio includes more than 40 major aviation projects at 18 major airports across the country. For more information, visit clarkconstruction.com .

About The Weitz Company



The Weitz Company, the sixth oldest A/E/C firm in the United States, has forged its reputation on constantly seeking new construction innovations and technologies that provide clients with predictable, reliable, and collaborative services. Weitz focuses on delivering value and eliminating waste during the construction process, building more than 525 projects since 1855. For more information, visit weitz.com .

About Clarkson Construction Company

Clarkson Construction Company is a leader in delivering innovative solutions to some of the biggest infrastructure projects in the Midwest. Proudly serving Kansas City since 1880, family-owned Clarkson is now in its sixth generation and continues to set the standard in highway construction, site development and grading, bridge construction, and concrete paving. For more information, visit clarksonconstruction.com .

Media Contact: Laurie Roberts

913-220-7488

[email protected]

