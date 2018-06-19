Transformational Leadership and Ford Taylor come to Melbourne, Australia to share much more than the 'what' of leadership

Many leadership conferences and seminars put a focus on the "what" of Leadership and use examples based on linear successes and unrelated stories that don't tend to really teach, but only to inspire. (OR unrelated stories that, while they may inspire, do not tend to really teach.)

Ford Taylor takes a Relactional Leadership approach to training. From the relational to the transactional, Transformational Leadership is more than just the "what" of Leadership. The focus spans across the how, who, what, when, where, and why of effective leadership.

To lead through influence rather than control allows for healthier relationships and greater results.

"If you have influence with at least one person, that makes you a leader. An organization is any time two or more people are in a relationship. So, everyone is a leader in some organization or sphere in which they live, work, and play," says Ford Taylor.

About Ford Taylor:

Ford Taylor is a leadership solutions trainer, strategist, and speaker. With a primary emphasis and clear focus on both the people who serve an organization and also on the business or organization itself, Ford shares straight-forward, practical solutions through authentic leadership training and individualized leadership consulting.

EVENT DETAILS:

The 2018 Australia Transformational Leadership Seminar will be held August 7-9, 2018 (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday), 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hillview Community Church, 7 Seismic Court, Rowville, VIC 3178.

General admission tickets range from $249 to $499 a person. Ticket prices include breakfast and lunch buffets, as well as workbook materials.

