Transformational Life Coach and Author Kanchan Bhaskar Launches 'Thrive: Change Your Story. Change Your Life.'

A Self-Coaching Guide for Healing, Rebuilding Identity, and Rising Beyond Toxic Relationships and Adversity

CHICAGO, 24 February 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanchan Bhaskar, internationally recognized Transformational Life Coach, advocate, author, and speaker, announces the launch of Thrive: Change Your Story. Change Your Life., a practical self-coaching guide designed to help individuals heal from toxic relationships, rebuild identity, and create lasting personal transformation.

Kanchan Bhaskar, Founder, Transformational Coaching

Blending storytelling with structured coaching tools, Thrive serves as both roadmap and companion for readers seeking clarity after emotional trauma. The book focuses on rebuilding inner strength, shifting limiting mental patterns, developing a growth mindset, and making empowered life decisions rooted in self-worth.

"This book is about transformation through awareness and action," says Bhaskar. "Healing does not end when pain subsides. Healing begins when a conscious decision is made to reclaim identity, rebuild confidence, and rise with intention."

Part manifesto and part workbook, Thrive includes guided reflections, actionable exercises, and mindset frameworks drawn from Bhaskar's professional coaching practice and lived experience. Her earlier memoir, Leaving: How I Set Myself Free from an Abusive Marriage, chronicled her journey out of an abusive marriage. Thrive moves beyond survival, offering structured tools to help others transition from recovery to self-directed growth.

Readers are guided to identify self-defeating beliefs, confront fear and self-doubt, strengthen boundaries, and redefine personal narratives. Each chapter translates emotional insight into measurable action, encouraging accountability and sustainable change.

Kirkus Reviews previously described Bhaskar's memoir as "a riveting true story of a domestic-violence survivor," highlighting its practical lessons on recognizing destructive patterns and cultivating self-awareness. That foundation now evolves into a comprehensive self-coaching methodology.

With Thrive, Bhaskar expands her work from personal storytelling into a broader framework for trauma recovery and empowerment. The book positions her voice at the intersection of resilience, mindset transformation, and women's leadership development.

About Transformational Coaching

Kanchan Bhaskar is the founder of Transformational Coaching and works with women globally who are navigating adversity, relationship trauma, and life transitions. Through coaching programs, speaking engagements, her podcast Voice of Women, YouTube content, and an upcoming Hindi-language podcast, Bhaskar continues advancing a mission centered on helping women reclaim confidence, restore identity, and build intentional, fulfilling lives.

