Transformational Move For Northstar Academy And Northstar Career Academy

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1999, Northstar Academy has proudly served hundreds of students with learning differences from our Shrader Road campus in Henrico County, Va.

The school has grown over the last 25 years, with approximately 125 students annually across two campuses (Northstar Career Academy is housed on Staples Mill Road). As a school that serves the Greater Richmond, Va. area, including 18 public school districts, and driven by Northstar's most recent Strategic Plan, the school's leadership sought a new property to support the critical need to expand and provide the most accessible and inclusive environment possible for their community of learners.

Northstar purchased an incredible property that exceeded all hopes and expectations - the former Strayer University campus on Nuckols Road in Henrico County, Va. This new location offers ample opportunity and benefits, some of which include:

- It is just over 5 miles from its current location.

- It is very accessible from major roadways - Interstates 295 and 64, and State Route 288.

- The facility sits on over 10 acres and is more than 21,000 square feet.

- It provides access to nature and greenspace.

- The facility is fully ADA-compliant and has spacious hallways and classrooms.

- The facility and property are large enough to accommodate both Academic and Career Academy students in one location.

According to Northstar's head of school, Crystal Trent, "This property is what we would build if we were raising a school from the ground up. Our students are excited about a highly engaging learning space with more natural light and green space. This new building will offer more space for our teachers to implement the customized learning approaches they develop for our students."

This announcement comes at the midpoint of Northstar's capital campaign. Though additional community support is still needed to realize the full vision for the space, this property was undeniably the best option for Northstar students and faculty. Northstar is incredibly thankful for the early campaign donors who have supported this exciting purchase and believed in our vision to relocate to a space worthy of our exceptional students. With the support of our donors, and because Northstar Academy has been an excellent steward of its funds in the past, the school was able to secure this building while still in the midst of its campaign fundraising. Northstar will continue to solicit funds for vital improvements to the property, including adding a gymnasium, athletic fields, and interior facility renovations.

"The board of trustees has done an enormous amount of work to create the foundation for a successful campaign, both in terms of planning and fundraising," said Northstar's director of development, Lindsay Lane Robinson. "Their generosity is a testament to the community's belief in the importance of this project."

For more information about the move, or to make a donation to the capital campaign, contact Lindsay Lane Robinson at 804-747-1003 or [email protected].

About Northstar Academy: Northstar Academy promotes educational excellence and career opportunities for students with disabilities who have academic, physical, or social challenges. Northstar Academy is licensed by the Virginia Department of Education and is a fully accredited member of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools and the Virginia Association of Independent Specialized Education Facilities. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin in the administration of its education policies, admission policies, programs or athletic and other school administered programs. Learn more at www.northstaracademy.net.

