Transformational Nursing Healthcare Leader Dr. Debbie Ketchum joins PeriGen as Clinical Engagement Specialist, Enhancing Patient Safety Efforts

CARY, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --–PeriGen Inc., the market leader in FDA-cleared computerized maternal-fetal early warning systems, today announced the addition of Debbie Ketchum, DNP, MAOM, RN, NEA-BC, RNC-MNN, C-EFM, to its team. Dr. Ketchum will assume the role of Clinical Engagement Specialist, bringing her extensive expertise as an obstetric clinical subject matter expert to support prospective clients in improving perinatal safety for mothers and babies.

With a remarkable career spanning nearly three decades, Debbie Ketchum has been a dedicated nurse and nurse leader, certified in maternal newborn care, electronic fetal monitoring, and an advanced nurse executive. She strives to support and empower our care teams through relationships, research, education, and advocacy.

Her journey began as an active duty commissioned officer in the United States Army Nurse Corps and has since provided her with invaluable experience working across diverse healthcare settings, including large academic institutions, urban centers, rural areas, and ambulatory care.

At PeriGen, Dr. Ketchum will play a pivotal role in collaborating with prospective clients' perinatal clinical teams, working closely to ensure the adoption and understanding of PeriGen's innovative perinatal solutions. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the intricacies of obstetric care will enable her to provide invaluable support, empowering care teams to optimize patient outcomes, and build cohesive, confident healthcare environments.

"PeriGen's people, with unique experience and deep expertise, are the innovation engine that drives this company and makes its solutions so impactful," said Matthew Sappern, chief executive officer at PeriGen. "Deb's insight is invaluable in helping health systems envision how to improve perinatal operations using PeriGen's AI-based solution platform."

In addition to her role at PeriGen, Dr. Ketchum is an active board member with the Association of Women's Health, Obstetrics and Neonatal Nursing (AWHONN) and the Idaho Perinatal Project, further highlighting her commitment to advancing the field of perinatal care.

