Transformations Care Network Continues Expanding Mental Health Care - Now Providing High-Quality, Person-Centered Care in Washington State

Transformations Care Network now delivering high-quality mental health care in Washington state.

Today, LightHeart has over 40 clinicians providing care across two locations in Redmond.

With access to Transformations' clinical and administrative resources, Dr. Kaskel and the LightHeart team will be better positioned to continue their legacy of high-quality care to their clients while further expanding LightHeart's reach into other communities across the greater Seattle metro area.

Transformations is a national network of outpatient practices that are committed to providing access to high-quality mental health services within their communities through a combination of in-person and telehealth treatment. With this partnership, Transformations reach expands into the Pacific Northwest, now offering mental health services through partnerships in 6 states, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and now Washington State. Transformations Care Network employs approximatley 600 clinicians across its 30 locations.

Transformations Care Network is committed to bettering the lives of those they serve with a broad and ever-growing network of providers. If you are a clinician or mental health practice owner interested in becoming part of Transformations Care Network, please contact us at [email protected] for more information visit us at www.transformationsnetwork.com .

