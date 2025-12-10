Transformative Biotech Appoints Industry Veteran Kevin Kraus as CEO

Kraus to lead commercialization of the company's patented extraction-free technologies.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative Biotech announced today that Kevin Kraus has been appointed Chief Executive Officer as the company advances its patented extraction-free PCR technologies toward commercialization and strategic partnerships in research, clinical testing, and next-generation point-of-care diagnostics.

Kraus brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling diagnostics and precision-medicine businesses, from early-stage ventures to global enterprises. His career includes the launch of extensive diagnostic assay portfolios and multiple instrument platforms at Ventana Medical Systems, leading global diagnostics and pharmaceutical initiatives at Roche in Switzerland, and expanding nationwide access to biomarker testing at Genentech. He has also supported early-stage companies through roles with Third Rock Ventures and Red Maple Consulting, advising emerging diagnostics and medtech startups.

"Our patented chemistry represents a step-change in how molecular testing can be delivered," said Kevin Kraus, CEO of Transformative Biotech. "By simplifying workflows and removing cost and barriers to access, we believe extraction-free PCR can expand the reach of high-quality diagnostics across clinical laboratories, research environments, and ultimately point-of-need settings."

Bob Blomquist, Board Chair, welcomed Kevin to the role while recognizing the contributions that shaped the company's foundation.

"Kevin's global experience in diagnostics and therapeutics, combined with his strategic leadership, positions Transformative Biotech for its next stage of growth and global impact," said Blomquist. "We are deeply grateful to Russ Hullet and Barbara Handelin, PhD, who have provided dedicated leadership as co-CEOs and guided the company through critical early development and advancing our patent portfolio. We look forward to their continued contributions on the board as we move our company forward and drive commercialization."

About Transformative Biotech

Transformative Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on deploying rapid, highly accurate, and robust, direct-to-PCR technologies with the power to transform molecular testing for infectious diseases and cancer. Through its proprietary, patented direct-to-PCR technologies and collaborative research model, Transformative Biotech aims to enable diagnostic testing @ANYWHERE™.

SOURCE Transformative Biotech, LLC