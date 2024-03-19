Transformative Communication Practices for Leaders to Catalyze Growth

"The CQ Edge" by Su Bridgman is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CQ Edge: How to Ignite Confidence, Eliminate Anxiety and Maximize Your Communication Intelligence by Su Bridgman is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon .

In The CQ Edge, Bridgman guides readers through her process of mastering communication intelligence or Communication Intelligence Quotient (CQ). Her book acts as a personal mentor, offering a comprehensive toolbox with strategies designed to enhance speaking skills, bolster confidence, and navigate presentations with elegance and impact. Bridgman's approach combines the power of effective communication with authentic expression, poise, and presence helping readers achieve a state of 'flow' in their engagements.

With actionable steps and hands-on exercises, The CQ Edge is a journey toward unlocking the superpower of CQ. Bridgman empowers readers to transcend physiological triggers and fixed mindset traps, from eradicating limiting beliefs to embracing a communication growth mindset to fostering a captivating communicative essence.

"I firmly believe that every individual harbors a reservoir of untapped potential, yearning to be unlocked through the art of effective communication. As the essential personal currency for the future, if you master your CQ, you master your confidence and your ability to influence," Bridgman said. "My mission is to empower individuals to discover the immense power of their voices, ensuring their ideas are not just heard but valued, and their brilliance is felt with undeniable impact."

Through her innovative strategies, she aims to transform not just how individuals speak but how they are heard and remembered. Bridgman's insights promise to redefine the boundaries of communicative success, making The CQ Edge an indispensable guide for anyone looking to enhance their impact through intentional, effective communication.

Su Bridgman is the founder and CEO of SpeakFluence™ Global. With over two decades of experience, she has dedicated herself to enhancing communication intelligence from organizational and individual perspectives. Bridgman has been a trusted consultant and mentor, helping executives from diverse industries improve their communication skills.

Bridgman earned her BA Honours from the University of Toronto, Canada, and her JD from the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

