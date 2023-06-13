Transformative Dual-Use Enterprise AI Software Company Accrete Names Board Advisor Jim Gill as Chief Revenue Officer

Gill joins Accrete from the leadership team at Cornerstone OnDemand to build on government success and scale rapidly growing enterprise business

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI , a leading enterprise AI company that licenses AI software known as Analytical Agents to both the U.S. government and commercial customers, announced today that current Accrete board advisor Jim Gill has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Analytical AI Agents capture and scale tacit human domain knowledge and perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of experts, producing predictive insight beyond human capacity. Accrete's configurable dual-use AI Agents have been deployed successfully in production with government customers such as the U.S. Department of Defense and are now being adopted by enterprise customers to mitigate information overload, gain a competitive edge, and drive previously unimaginable growth.

Prior to joining Accrete, Gill was Executive Vice President of the Americas and General Manager of SumTotal Systems at Cornerstone OnDemand, a pioneer and global leader in talent experience software-as-a-service (SaaS). In that position, he was responsible for revenue, sales, alliances, and customer operations for over 4,000 customers and $600M in annual recurring revenue (ARR). He also served as Senior Vice President Public Sector, scaling the public sector business to become the market leader across government, education, non-profit and healthcare verticals.

"Jim has been working with Accrete for some time as an Advisor. I'm thrilled by his decision to join Accrete because I am confident, given his track record of building a $600M ARR business at Cornerstone OnDemand, that Jim will not only build on Accrete's government success, but will also help scale our burgeoning commercial business," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder and CEO, Accrete AI. "Jim will assist in establishing Accrete as the key to winning in the age of AI for many companies across many industries."

Jim has more than thirty-nine years of experience in highly competitive and complex operating environments. He has varied experience as an author, executive, entrepreneur, investor, and strategic advisor. Jim is a retired United States Army Senior NCO and Combat Veteran, having served for over two decades as a soldier, trainer, and leader with tours in Central America, the United States, Cold War Europe, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq. Prior to Cornerstone, Jim held executive leadership roles at Saba Software, SumTotal Systems, and as President of Training Modernization Group Government.

Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

