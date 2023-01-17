Transformative Engine for Local Business and Community - Nigh - Launches Pilot in Boulder

City Serves as Incubator for New "Main Street Before Wall Street" Local Marketing Platform That Bolsters Local Businesses

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim toward sparking a Main Street renaissance after years of decline, local technology innovator Nigh Technologies today announces the launch of a pilot of Nigh, a local marketing platform in Boulder. Nigh is a revolutionary way of finally aligning the promise of technology with the true needs and desires of local businesses. Where traditional technology platforms ensure that companies with deep marketing budgets reach relevant audiences, Nigh focuses exclusively on strengthening local communities — starting with Boulder — and rejects the advertising and high-fee models, which have enriched tech companies and investors at the expense of local businesses and communities.

"We are on a mission to rescue Main Street from the pressures that continue to sap its strength," said Nigh co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and former Accenture executive Josh Ritzer. "Nigh is poised to revolutionize the way local businesses and their communities connect, engage, and unite."

Nigh is a new way to experience and support local. Nigh represents an entirely new technology category dedicated to local, one that combines dynamic geolocation technology with short promotional "drop" videos from local businesses to help them get more customers soon.

Nigh has been operating in stealth mode in Boulder since mid-2022, inviting businesses to offer drops as the Nigh team continues to build and improve the technology. Along the way, dozens of Boulder businesses have attracted thousands of customers to their locations using Nigh.

"I love what Nigh is doing to support and drive business to local," said Dana Faulk Query, with Big Red F Restaurant Group, "We have welcomed many new guests thanks to Nigh 'drops' at our restaurants in Boulder. I am excited to see their vision come to life in Boulder and beyond."

Nigh anticipates launching in other locations in Colorado later in the year as the Boulder pilot gains momentum and the technology grows increasingly robust.

"I grew up in a small town in Minnesota and witnessed firsthand the dramatic unraveling of Main Street," Ritzer said. "With a sense of urgency and intense compassion for community, we begin the revitalization of small local businesses here in Boulder. The time is Nigh for meaningful change."

SOURCE Nigh