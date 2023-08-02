Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners Announce the 58th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965

News provided by

Transformative Justice Coalition

02 Aug, 2023, 08:36 ET

"STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!"

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Transformative Justice Coalition as part of its Make Good Trouble Voter Series along with its partners: Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter Fund, Wisconsin Voices, League of Women Voters, Florida NAACP State Conference, Georgia NAACP State Conference, National Organization for Women, Arkansas Asian Amer. Pacific Islander Assn, Vote Riders, National Farmworkers Association, National Bar Association, and others are taking it to "America's Heartland, as we fight for the soul of our country" by hosting the 58th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, "STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!" voter cookout. A citizen's right to vote is your voice. Join us and check your voting status and enjoy good food, music, and games as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

Continue Reading
Transformative Justice Coalition
Transformative Justice Coalition

What: 

"STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!"

Who: 

Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
Rev. Jesse L. JacksonFounder, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition 
Ms. Betty Boynton, an original Edmund Pettus Bridge foot soldier and author
Rev. William J. Barber II, President, Poor People's Campaign
Bishop Tavis Grant, National Executive Director, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition
LaTosha BrownCo-Founder, Black Voters Matter Fund
Virginia K. SolomónCEO, League of Women Voters
Tomika Vukovic, Co-Executive Director, Wisconsin Voices
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)
Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI)
Marcus Arbery and the family of Ahmaud Arbery
Anita Johnson, Vote Riders
Dante Cottingham, EXPO Wisconsin

When

Saturday, August 5th, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (CST)
Followed by a free Community Cookout and Celebration from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm (CST)

Where:

Sherman Park, 3000 N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:
Karen McRae -202.422.6544
[email protected] 

SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition

Also from this source

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and the Rainbow Push Coalition Will Host, "Combatting the Vicious Attack on Voting Rights!"

Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "FLORIDA: STAY WOKE! STAY STRONG! VOTE! - Juneteenth Rolling Protest"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.