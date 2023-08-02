Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners Announce the 58th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965

"STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!"

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Transformative Justice Coalition as part of its Make Good Trouble Voter Series along with its partners: Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter Fund, Wisconsin Voices, League of Women Voters, Florida NAACP State Conference, Georgia NAACP State Conference, National Organization for Women, Arkansas Asian Amer. Pacific Islander Assn, Vote Riders, National Farmworkers Association, National Bar Association, and others are taking it to "America's Heartland, as we fight for the soul of our country" by hosting the 58th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, "STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!" voter cookout. A citizen's right to vote is your voice. Join us and check your voting status and enjoy good food, music, and games as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

Transformative Justice Coalition

What: "STAY WOKE AMERICA: The Fight for a Multi-Racial and Inclusive Democracy!" Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Founder, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

Ms. Betty Boynton, an original Edmund Pettus Bridge foot soldier and author

Rev. William J. Barber II, President, Poor People's Campaign

Bishop Tavis Grant, National Executive Director, Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter Fund

Virginia K. Solomón, CEO, League of Women Voters

Tomika Vukovic, Co-Executive Director, Wisconsin Voices

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI)

Marcus Arbery and the family of Ahmaud Arbery

Anita Johnson, Vote Riders

Dante Cottingham, EXPO Wisconsin When: Saturday, August 5th, from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (CST)

Followed by a free Community Cookout and Celebration from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm (CST) Where: Sherman Park, 3000 N. Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

